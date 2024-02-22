Cambridge Wilkinson Investment Bank Closes $145MM Leverage Facility for Private Non-Bank Real Estate Lender

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Wilkinson is pleased to announce the close of a $145 Million Credit Facility for a Private Real Estate Lender who lends in select high-growth geographies in North America, with a particular expertise in ground-up construction lending. This leverage facility is not only highly competitive with regards to the interest rate, but is also customized against a pool of loans, in order to accommodate this private lender's specific needs, as they continue to grow their lending platform.

"Banks aren't lending. We all know that. Our specialty finance and private lending clients need capital. They are looking to us to access capital. This is a recurring theme that bodes well for the investors that we work with who are hungry for private credit opportunities, in particular. We have incredible demand to replace or work in conjunction with, bank financing across our private credit network. The trend continues and is getting stronger, in our opinion." said Rob Bolandian, Co-Founder and Global Head of Investment Banking at Cambridge Wilkinson.

About Us:
Cambridge Wilkinson is a leading global investment bank with the speed, connections, and the confidence to get transactions done. With a focus on middle-market companies, we arrange debt and equity capital raises from $25 million to $5 billion and advise on mergers and acquisitions. In addition, we also provide flexible and scalable leverage facilities and credit facilities for private equity funds and alternative credit funds which range from $25 million to $2 billion. We bring deep experience working with specialty finance institutions, real estate entities, funds as well as businesses spanning a variety of other industries. We offer unique access to a broad network of capital sources including large family offices, credit funds, banks, non-bank credit groups, insurance companies, private equity, sovereigns, and endowments.

All securities assignments are completed through Avalon Securities, Ltd. a FINRA member and SEC registered broker-dealer.

Rob Bolandian, Co-Founder & Global Head of Investment Banking
[email protected] 

Howard Chernin, Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer
[email protected] 

SOURCE Cambridge Wilkinson

