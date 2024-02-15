Cambridge Wilkinson Investment Bank Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As we mark this milestone, we are filled with gratitude for the unwavering support of our clients and investors. Over the past decade your belief in our vision and commitment to excellence has been instrumental in propelling us forward.

Here's to a decade of growth, partnership, and shared success.

Over this decade we continued to grow our investor distribution platform by consistently adding large Single Family Offices, Multi Family Offices, Private Credit Funds, Insurance Companies, Sovereigns, Endowments, and Private Equity funds to our investor platform. In addition to our initial direct Private Credit and direct Private Equity capital raise business, we have also added Fund Finance capabilities (raising NAV and Non-Dilutive GP Financings) as well as Commingled Private Credit, Private Equity, and select Hedge Fund LP Capital raises as well. Our investor distribution and product expansions reflect the capital needs of our clients in the ever-changing financial landscape.

"It is a great honor and privilege to have worked with such incredible clients and investors over these initial 10 years. The entire Cambridge Wilkinson team thanks you all, and we very much look forward to the next 10 years as we continue to grow and continue to offer additional capital raise services on our platform", said Rob Bolandian, Co-founder and Global Head of Investment Banking at Cambridge Wilkinson.

About Us:
Cambridge Wilkinson is a leading global investment bank with the speed, connections, and the confidence to get transactions done. With a focus on middle-market companies, we arrange debt and equity capital raises from $25 million to $5 billion and advise on mergers and acquisitions. In addition, we also provide flexible and scalable leverage facilities and credit facilities for private equity funds and alternative credit funds which range from $25 million to $2 billion. We bring deep experience working with specialty finance institutions, real estate entities, funds as well as businesses spanning a variety of other industries. We offer unique access to a broad network of capital sources including large family offices, credit funds, banks, non-bank credit groups, insurance companies, private equity, sovereigns, and endowments.

All securities assignments are completed through Avalon Securities, Ltd. a FINRA member and SEC registered broker-dealer.

Rob Bolandian, Partner & Global Head of Investment Banking
Howard Chernin, Partner & COO
