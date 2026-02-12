Cambridge Wilkinson Investment Bank Closes Syndicated Series B SPV Investment for AI Infrastructure Company

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Wilkinson ("CW") is pleased to announce the successful close of a syndicated SPV investment into a Series B funding round for a high-growth AI hardware and technology company.

The transaction represents a significant milestone in the firm's strategic expansion into technology capital raising. Over the past year, CW has deliberately built its technology practice, bringing proven relationship-driven approaches and structured capital expertise to growth-stage technology companies. The tech team brings decades of experience as both operators and investors in the technology sector.

The technology practice serves companies at different stages with varying capital needs. Cambridge Wilkinson works with select companies led by exceptional founders raising first institutional-grade rounds, established businesses with strong growth trajectories scaling operations, and more mature venture companies seeking non-dilutive capital. The firm facilitates both single-investor transactions and syndicated raises, leveraging relationships across venture capital firms, growth equity investors, alternative capital sources, and specialized venture debt lenders.

"This expansion into technology is a natural evolution of our platform," said Rob Bolandian, Co-Founder and Global Head of Investment Banking at Cambridge Wilkinson. "We've always focused on sectors where deep relationships and creative structuring create real value for clients. We're particularly focused on deep tech and resiliency sectors where relationship-driven capital raising creates meaningful value. Technology companies operate in a faster-moving universe, and they need sophisticated capital partners who not only understand their challenges but can move with the speed their markets demand—whether that's equity capital to scale, venture debt to extend runway, or creative structured solutions."

Cambridge Wilkinson is currently working on several additional technology transactions and actively building its pipeline in the sector.

About Us:

Cambridge Wilkinson is a leading global investment bank with the speed, connections, and the confidence to get transactions done. With a focus on middle-market companies, we arrange debt and equity capital raises from $25 million to $5 billion and advise on mergers and acquisitions. In addition, we also provide flexible and scalable leverage facilities and credit facilities for private equity funds and alternative credit funds which range from $25 million to $2 billion. We bring deep experience working with specialty finance institutions, real estate entities, funds as well as businesses spanning a variety of other industries. We offer unique access to a broad network of capital sources including large family offices, credit funds, banks, non-bank credit groups, insurance companies, private equity, sovereigns, and endowments.

Securities offered through Finalis Securities LLC Member FINRA / SIPC. Cambridge Wilkinson LLC and Finalis Securities LLC are separate, unaffiliated entities.

Rob Bolandian, Co-Founder & Global Head of Investment Banking

[email protected]

Howard Chernin, Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer

[email protected]

