Cambridge Wilkinson Investment Bank Closes Senior Secured Debt Facility for Supply Chain Finance Company

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Wilkinson ("CW") is pleased to announce the closing of a senior secured debt facility for a leading provider of supply chain finance. Our Client has developed a vendor-finance platform designed to improve the financial performance of the supply chain. Focusing on US-based middle market companies, the company offers an early-payment option with a customer guarantee that increases transparency and reduces risk, enabling businesses to reduce their supply chain inefficiencies and improve working capital and margins. The new credit facility will allow our Client to expand its customer base and serve qualified clients in its pipeline, as they continue to grow.

"Our private credit platform helps emerging and established specialty finance companies with proven track records to use debt responsibly, as they scale their businesses. We see the trade finance sector as well as other specialty finance sectors, as ripe for innovation with tremendous growth potential over time. We also continue to have significant appetite for specialty finance investment opportunities across our platform, primarily from credit providers who help our clients scale," said Rob Bolandian, Co-Founder and Global Head of Investment Banking at Cambridge Wilkinson. www.cambridgewilkinson.com

Cambridge Wilkinson is a leading global investment bank with the speed, connections, and the confidence to get transactions done. With a focus on middle market companies, we arrange debt and equity capital raises from $25 million to $5 billion and advise on mergers and acquisitions. In addition, we also provide flexible and scalable leverage facilities and credit facilities for private equity funds and alternative credit funds which range from $25 million to $2 billion. We bring deep experience working with specialty finance institutions, real estate entities, funds as well as businesses spanning a variety of other industries. We offer unique access to a broad network of capital sources including large family offices, credit funds, banks, non-bank credit groups, insurance companies, private equity, sovereigns, and endowments.

