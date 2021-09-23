Cambridge Wilkinson Investment Banking Closes $110MM Transaction

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Wilkinson ("Cambridge") is pleased to announce the close of a $110 Million debt facility for an institutional caliber Real Estate Family Office. Our client is a real estate family office with over $1.3B AUM. The Family focuses on the development and management of Class A multifamily real estate projects. Previously, the Family had found success in Northeastern Ohio and Michigan acquiring Class B and Class C deferred maintenance, value-add properties from 2003-2015, managing over 10,000 multifamily units at its peak. Since then, they have zeroed in on Florida as an opportunity for expansion due to changing population trends, pivoting to Class A new construction to capitalize on favorable land and construction costs. This $110MM in senior debt raised by Cambridge Wilkinson was utilized by the Family to recapitalize two of its multi-family properties in its current portfolio.

"We do a lot of work in the Real Estate space at Cambridge, and are thrilled that we could be effective in this raise. We all know that this current interest rate environment will not last forever, so a number of our most sophisticated clients, both real estate and non-real estate, are looking to benefit at this time with credit/debt raises," said Rob Bolandian, Partner and Global Head of Investment Banking at Cambridge Wilkinson.

About Us:

Cambridge Wilkinson is a leading global investment bank with the speed, connections, and confidence to get deals done. With a focus on middle market companies, we arrange debt and equity capital raises from $25 million to $5 billion and advise on mergers and acquisitions. We bring deep experience working with specialty finance institutions and real estate entities, as well as businesses spanning a variety of other industries. We offer unique access to a broad network of capital sources including large family offices, credit funds, banks, non-bank credit groups, insurance companies, private equity, sovereigns, and endowments.

Representative transactions include prior experience of firm members. All securities assignments are completed through Avalon Securities, Ltd. a FINRA member and SEC registered broker-dealer.

Rob Bolandian, Partner & Global Head of Investment Banking

[email protected]

Howard Chernin, Partner & COO

[email protected]

US 1-646-582-9423

SOURCE Cambridge Wilkinson

Related Links

https://www.cambridgewilkinson.com/

