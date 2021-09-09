Cambridge Wilkinson Investment Banking Closes $300MM Transaction

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Wilkinson ("Cambridge") is pleased to announce the close of a $300 Million Credit Facility for a Private Real Estate Lender who lends across all property types in North America. This specialty lender has rehired Cambridge after an initial close in 2018, in order to find an additional credit facility that was not only aggressive and highly competitive with regards to the interest rate, but also structured from the ground up in order to accommodate their specific needs as they continue to rapidly grow and evolve their lending platform.

"We are thrilled that we have had an opportunity to grow with this client over the years, and have had an additional opportunity to help them with their very specific needs in the credit markets. Our goal is to help our clients grow their businesses over time, work with them as their platforms scale and bring creative equity and debt solutions that are designed for them individually. We look forward to watching them flourish as they continue to grow their various lending platforms," said Rob Bolandian, Partner and Global Head of Investment Banking at Cambridge Wilkinson.

About Us:

Cambridge Wilkinson is a leading global investment bank with the speed, connections and confidence to get deals done. With a focus on middle market companies, we arrange debt and equity capital raises from $25 million to $5 billion and advise on mergers and acquisitions. We bring deep experience working with specialty finance institutions and real estate entities, as well as businesses spanning a variety of other industries. We offer unique access to a broad network of capital sources including large family offices, credit funds, banks, non-bank credit groups, insurance companies, private equity, sovereigns and endowments.

Representative transactions include prior experience of firm members. All securities assignments are completed through Avalon Securities, Ltd. a FINRA member and SEC registered broker-dealer.

