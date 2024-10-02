Camelina Oil Market to Grow by USD 247.2 Million (2024-2028), with Health Benefits Awareness and AI Driving Market Transformation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Camelina Oil Market size is estimated to grow by USD 247.2 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 6.14% during the forecast period. Rising awareness on health benefits of camelina oil is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing demand for biofuels However, presence of popular alternative products poses a challenge - Key market players include Australian Wholesale Oils, BIO PLANETE, Fitoben Srl, Global Clean Energy Holdings Inc., H and B Oils Center Co., Henry Lamotte Services GmbH, Jedwards International Inc., Lifestream Group Pte Ltd., Making Cosmetics Inc., Mountain Rose Herbs, Newgrange Gold Ltd., NHR Organic Oils, O and 3 Ltd., Ole World Oils, Olimega, Perse Beauty Inc., Skin Dewi, Smart Earth Camelina Corp., Three Farmers Foods Inc., and Wild Gold LLC.

Global camelina oil market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Application (Biofuels, Cosmetics, and Food), Distribution Channel (Groceries/convenience stores/supermarkets and hypermarkets, Nutrition centers/independent pharmacies and drugstores, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Australian Wholesale Oils, BIO PLANETE, Fitoben Srl, Global Clean Energy Holdings Inc., H and B Oils Center Co., Henry Lamotte Services GmbH, Jedwards International Inc., Lifestream Group Pte Ltd., Making Cosmetics Inc., Mountain Rose Herbs, Newgrange Gold Ltd., NHR Organic Oils, O and 3 Ltd., Ole World Oils, Olimega, Perse Beauty Inc., Skin Dewi, Smart Earth Camelina Corp., Three Farmers Foods Inc., and Wild Gold LLC

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The global camelina oil market is experiencing growth due to the rising demand for renewable fuels and biofuels. Camelina seeds, which contain up to 45% oil, are an attractive option for biofuel production. In the US, manufacturers like Sustainable Oils are producing jet fuel from camelina seeds. This fuel, used in military and aviation, reduces carbon emissions by 75-80% compared to petroleum products. Environmental concerns, particularly the greenhouse effect and fossil fuel usage, are driving this trend. The increasing demand for biofuels and the positive impact of camelina-based jet fuel on the environment are expected to boost the camelina oil market during the forecast period.

Camelina Oil is making waves in various industries due to its impressive health benefits. This oil, derived from the Camelina sativa plant, is gaining popularity for its ability to address inflammation and nourish skin. In the Food Industry, both Food Grade and Industrial Grade Camelina Oil are used. Food Grade oil is used in Groceries, Convenience Stores, Supermarkets, and Hypermarkets as Edible Oils, in Salad Dressings, and as an ingredient in Spreads. Industrial Grade oil is used for producing Biodiesel and Renewable Jet Fuel. Rich in Omega 3, Omega 6, Vitamin E, Sterols, and other nutritional components, Camelina Oil is a healthy alternative to Saturated Fats. Its use in the Cosmetics Industry as Massage Oil and in the Drug Industry as a Dietary Supplement is also on the rise. With its potential to curb cholesterol absorption and contribute to Heart Health, Camelina Oil is a must-have in modern diets. However, it's important to note that there are two types of Camelina Oil - Common Camelina Oil and Organic Camelina Oil. While Common Camelina Oil is processed using chemicals, Organic Camelina Oil is pure and natural. Camelina Oil, also known as False Flax Oil, is not only a healthy addition to food but also a sustainable alternative to traditional fuels.

Market Challenges

Camelina oil is derived from the seeds of the camelina plant, which contains omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, protein, and antioxidants. However, the yield of camelina oil is significantly lower than that of other common edible oils such as groundnut, mustard, sunflower, and olive oil. This results in a limited market surplus for camelina oil producers. Additionally, the majority of camelina seeds are grown for domestic consumption in various countries, restricting their availability for marketing and trade purposes. The lack of proper marketing infrastructure and government focus on promoting primary oilseeds, like mustard, sunflower, and olive oil, further hinders the growth of the global camelina oil market. These factors are expected to limit the expansion of this market during the forecast period.

The Camelina Oil market faces several challenges in various industries. In the Food Industry, addressing inflammation and skin nourishment are key concerns. For food grade Camelina Oil, ensuring it's free from chemicals and maintaining its food-safe status is essential. Industrial grade Camelina Oil, used in biodiesel production, requires meeting specifications for purity and free fatty acids. In the Cosmetics industry, Camelina Oil's nourishing properties are in demand, but ensuring its GCS and H compliance is necessary. Groceries, convenience stores, supermarkets, and hypermarkets require edible oils like Camelina Oil to be stable, free from off-flavors, and meet consumer preferences for healthier options. In the Food and Beverages sector, Camelina Oil's Omega 3 content and heart health benefits are attractive, but competition from saturated fats and other edible oils can be a challenge. In the Biofuel industry, Camelina Oil's use as a renewable jet fuel and biofuel source presents opportunities but requires navigating regulatory hurdles. Organic Camelina Oil's popularity in the health food market requires strict adherence to organic farming practices. Common Camelina Oil's lower price point competes with other cooking oils and ingredients in spreads. In the Cosmetics and Drug industries, ensuring Camelina Oil's purity and quality as an ingredient is crucial. False flax oil's presence in the market can create confusion, and Camelina sativa's unique nutritional components - Omega3 fatty acids, Omega6 fatty acids, Vitamin E, and Sterols - must be effectively communicated to consumers. Curbing cholesterol absorption and reducing inflammation are key health benefits that can set Camelina Oil apart in a competitive market.

Segment Overview

This camelina oil market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Biofuels

1.2 Cosmetics

1.3 Food Distribution Channel 2.1 Groceries/convenience stores/supermarkets and hypermarkets

2.2 Nutrition centers/independent pharmacies and drugstores

2.3 Others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Biofuels- Camelina oil is derived from the Camelina sativa plant. This oil is gaining popularity in the market due to its health benefits and sustainability. It contains omega-3 fatty acids, making it a healthy alternative to other cooking oils. Additionally, camelina oil production is eco-friendly as it requires less water and land compared to other oilseeds. The demand for camelina oil is increasing in the food and cosmetics industries, leading to potential growth opportunities for producers.

Research Analysis

Camelina Oil, also known as False Flax Oil, is derived from the seeds of the Camelina sativa plant. This edible oil is rich in essential nutritional components, including Omega-3 and Omega-6 fatty acids, Vitamin E, and Sterols. Camelina Oil is used in various applications, such as cooking oil, salad dressings, ingredients in spreads, massage oil, and biodiesel. In the food industry, it is used as an alternative to fish oil for its Omega-3 content, while in the chemical industry, it is used as a raw material for the production of industrial-grade oils. Camelina Oil is also used in the food and beverages industry, particularly in the production of organic and common food-grade oils. It is also gaining popularity in the cosmetic industry due to its moisturizing properties. Camelina Oil is a healthier alternative to saturated fats and is a valuable source of essential nutrients.

Market Research Overview

Camelina Oil, also known as False Flax Oil, is derived from the seeds of the Camelina sativa plant. This oil is rich in essential nutritional components including Omega-3 and Omega-6 fatty acids, Vitamin E, and Sterols. In the food industry, Camelina Oil is used as a cooking oil, in salad dressings, as an ingredient in spreads, and as a massage oil. It is also used as a dietary supplement for its health benefits, such as curbing cholesterol absorption and addressing inflammation. Camelina Oil is available in both food grade and industrial grade, catering to various industries like food, cosmetics, and biodiesel. The food industry uses it in groceries, convenience stores, supermarkets, and hypermarkets, alongside other edible oils. Camelina Oil is also used as a replacement for saturated fats in food and beverages, and as a raw material in the production of biodiesel and renewable jet fuel. Organic Camelina Oil is also available in the market. The health benefits of Camelina Oil include improving heart health, addressing cardiovascular diseases, and providing skin nourishment. It is free from food chemicals and additives, making it a healthy and natural alternative.

