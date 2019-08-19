Cameo Names Stefan Heinrich Henriquez Chief Marketing Officer and GM of International

Heinrich has held previous executive roles at TikTok, musical.ly, YouTube and Google, and brings over a decade of technology, entertainment and communications experience to Cameo. He will lead the company's global growth and branding, and play a key role in Cameo's continued global expansion and market traction.

"Cameo provides a distinct way for fans to engage with their favorite celebrities, and a unique opportunity for talent to diversify their revenue," said Heinrich. "I'm looking forward to helping to accelerate the company's growth and business worldwide."

"Stefan has a powerful blend of history and expertise in bringing innovative, disruptive concepts to market for both early and later stage media and technology companies," said Steven Galanis, Cameo Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer. "He will have a direct, valuable impact on driving opportunities for our talent, customers and brand."

Before joining Cameo, Heinrich was Head of Global Marketing for TikTok, the popular short-form video app, where he drove the company's rapid growth in the United States, and its expansion in Europe and Latin America. He also led TikTok's rebranding from Musical.ly after its acquisition through Bytedance and launching musical.ly in Latin America as GM LATAM. Prior to TikTok, he spent multiple years in executive roles at Google and YouTube, where he was responsible for several product launches, including YouTube's first paid subscription service in America, as well as its international roll-out thereafter.

Heinrich's new appointment at Cameo is effective immediately. He will be based out of Cameo's Los Angeles office, where he will spearhead building Cameo teams around the world in addition to driving the company's growth and brand.

About Cameo

Cameo is the first service enabling consumers to book personalized video messages from their favorite talent. In just over two years, the company has built a talent portfolio of more than 18,000 VIPs and fulfilled more than 300,000 requests ranging from birthday and good luck messages to prom invitations, marriage proposals, baby gender reveals and beyond. For more information, visit www.cameo.com .

