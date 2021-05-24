Cameratta Companies, Lennar, and Pulte Homes Announce Verdana Village, a new 2,400 home community in Estero, Florida

The community is planned for 2,400 single-family homes on a variety of premium homesites with lake and preserve views. The homes are being built by nationally recognized homebuilders Lennar and Pulte Homes, a national brand of PulteGroup, Inc. Homes will be priced from the low $300,000s. All homesites will include approximately 40-foot front yard setbacks from the street, which creates enhanced visual appeal. They will also offer spacious backyards and strolling sidewalks.

"For more than 40 years, our family business has focused on creating communities that are unlike any other community in the area," said Nick Cameratta, COO of Cameratta Companies. "We're thankful to once again be working with Lennar and Pulte Homes to deliver this attractive new community."

"Lennar is honored and proud, to work with Cameratta Companies," said Darin McMurray, Southwest Florida Division President for Lennar. "They go above and beyond with every detail to create an incredible place for our homeowners to live, whether it be families, retirees, seasonal residents, or multigenerational households. One of the things that makes Cameratta especially unique is the attention to the design throughout the entire community – from great homesite locations to the amenities that are beyond comparison. We are excited for everything that Verdana Village will offer our residents. It will be one of the most dynamic lifestyles that we have seen."

"Verdana Village has been carefully curated to inspire a vibrant lifestyle while creating areas for connection, camaraderies and gatherings," said Richard McCormick, president of PulteGroup's Southwest Florida Division. "Our homes have also been carefully curated and thoughtfully designed to best meet a family's needs making life better, happier, and easier. Simply put, we've built in all the ways to get more out of life with features that offer something for everyone."

Verdana Village includes a Sports Complex unlike anything seen before in Southwest Florida. It will showcase air conditioned, indoor courts for pickleball, tennis, and basketball, a fitness center, movement studio, and full-service café. In addition to the Sports Complex, residents will be able to enjoy a delicious meal and drinks at the restaurant, private party room, outdoor pool bar and the signature "The Craft Lounge".

Outdoor amenities will include a resort style pool, oversized heated spa, expansive pool deck, tennis courts, a practice tennis court with ball machine, pickleball courts, racquet sports pro-shop, bocce courts, a playground, and a dog park. The community will be divided into the West Village and the East Village. Additional amenities for the West Village will include a clubhouse with fitness center, gathering room, catering kitchen, pool, spa, pavilion, and horseshoes. The East Village amenities are to be announced in a future phase. The development will include approximately 1,200 acres of natural preserve with 31 lakes and offer natural gas for residents.

Verdana Village will also be home to a centrally located shopping center approved for approximately 100,000 square feet of commercial entitlements. The Shoppes at Verdana Village will provide residents and the surrounding area with a Publix Super Market anchor alongside an exciting range of prime restaurants and shops. WMG Development LLC. is overseeing the development efforts.

Verdana Village is the fourth residential community developed by Cameratta on Corkscrew Road in Estero. The Place at Corkscrew, Corkscrew Shores and The Preserve at Corkscrew have all received tremendous interest from homebuyers.

"The Corkscrew corridor has been a popular area and we're excited to continue our growth in the new and upcoming community Verdana Village," said David Meyers, Southwest Florida Division Manager for Lennar. "Having the ability to work with Cameratta Companies and the 5-Star amenities that they deliver combined with Lennar's Everything's Included® homes will make this the premier community to live in Southwest Florida."

Offering a sought-after location off Corkscrew Road in Estero, south of Fort Myers and north of Naples, Verdana Village is minutes from top-rated schools, Southwest Florida International Airport, world-class shopping, dining, golf, and the beautiful Gulf beaches.

For more information and to join the VIP interest list, visit www.verdanavillage.com and follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/VerdanaVillage.

