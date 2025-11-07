Camila and Matthew McConaughey, Co-founders of Pantalones Organic Tequila, Officially Christen Star Princess in Stellar Ceremony

Star-Studded Performance by Grammy-Award Winning Sheryl Crow and Glimmering Drone Show Mark the Milestone Celebration

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a radiant evening celebration illuminated by celestial hues and filled with unforgettable moments, Star Princess – the newest and most innovative ship from Princess Cruises – was officially named by godparents, Camila and Matthew McConaughey.

While Star Princess was alongside at Port Everglades last night, the vibrant couple christened the ship during a ceremonial maritime tradition dating back centuries, breaking a celebratory bottle of Pantalones Organic Tequila, the brand they co-founded, to wish the ship, guests and crew good fortune on the seas.

Hosted by travel and lifestyle TV personality Dawn McCoy, the star-studded naming ceremony took place in the ship's spectacular Princess Arena, where guests enjoyed an evening of inspiring tributes from Princess President Gus Antorcha and Star Princess Captain Gennaro Arma and live entertainment. The celebration continued with a special performance by nine-time Grammy Award-winning singer songwriter Sheryl Crow. To cap off the event, a shimmering drone show filled the starry sky paying tribute to Star Princess' upcoming itinerary to The Great Land of Alaska.

"It's an honor to follow in the footsteps of past godparents and welcome Star Princess into the Princess fleet," said Camila and Matthew McConaughey. "We are excited to share this moment with the guests who step aboard – coming together with family and friends, making new memories, and sharing a Pantalones cocktail, or two."

The McConaugheys, who embody a passion for life, creativity, and giving back, reflect the very essence of Princess Cruises. Their organic tequila brand, Pantalones, is also featured across the Princess fleet, including in the popular 24K Gold Margarita and the Love Line Premium LiquorsCollection.

"Today's naming ceremony is a milestone filled with pride and joy for everyone at Princess Cruises," said Gus Antorcha, Princess Cruises President. "Star Princess is a stunning reflection of our legacy and our future - bringing together incredible design, exceptional experiences, and the spirit of discovery our guests love. We're grateful to Matthew and Camila McConaughey for joining the Princess family and know their warmth and infectious spirit will always be felt throughout Star Princess."

Camila and Matthew McConaughey join an illustrious group of Princess Cruises godparents including Princess Diana; Catherine, Princess of Wales; Audrey Hepburn; and Sophia Loren.

The 177,800-ton Star Princess, accommodating 4,300 guests, showcases Princess Cruises' legendary guest service and dedicated crew, along with distinctive dining and bar venues, elevated entertainment and activities, and luxurious accommodations. Here is a closer look at the ship's inaugural season, exciting entertainment offerings, and services:

Maiden Season Destinations

Before debuting in Fort Lauderdale, Star Princess sailed a transatlantic voyage and will begin her Caribbean season on November 7, 2025.

After a winter 2025 through spring 2026 season of sundrenched Caribbean cruises, visiting the best destinations the region has to offer, Star Princess sails through the Panama Canal to Seattle for a debut season of 7-day Alaska Inside Passage cruises in the summer of 2026. Star Princess will be the newest and most spectacular ship offering voyages to The Great Land.

New Entertainment Highlights

Spellbound by Magic Castle – After its acclaimed debut on sister ship Sun Princess, Spellbound returns to Star Princess with a new theme honoring the golden age of magic and legendary illusionist Richard Valentine Pitchford - better known as The Great Cardini. This one-of-a-kind speakeasy experience at sea enchants guests with its mesmerizing illusions, spaces, and theatrical spirits.

– After its acclaimed debut on sister ship Spellbound returns to with a new theme honoring the golden age of magic and legendary illusionist Richard Valentine Pitchford - better known as The Great Cardini. This one-of-a-kind speakeasy experience at sea enchants guests with its mesmerizing illusions, spaces, and theatrical spirits. Meridian & Illuminate – Two new, original theatrical shows debut during Star Princess' inaugural season in the most technologically advanced Princess Arena yet, where spectacle takes center stage. Meridian is a sweeping, cinematic spectacle of longing and liberation, set to a lush original score and reimagined chart-toppers. Step aboard Celestial, a grand ship sailing through the age of elegance, where love hides behind velvet masks and fate reveals all. Illuminate: takes place under the velvet canopy of a nostalgic circus tent and peels away illusion to reveal chromatic reverie and unexpected wonder.

Entertainment Beyond the Arena – From vibrant deck parties and lively Piazza celebrations to a reimagined champagne waterfall, Star Princess comes alive after dark. Guests can dance to live music, mingle at themed events, or simply savor the sparkling atmosphere.

The Dome – The new Candlelight Concert Series transforms the glass-enclosed Dome into a glowing haven of music and light. Guests are immersed in works reimagined for today, where an illuminating theatrical performance and candlelit atmosphere create pure magic under the stars at sea.

– From vibrant deck parties and lively Piazza celebrations to a reimagined champagne waterfall, comes alive after dark. Guests can dance to live music, mingle at themed events, or simply savor the sparkling atmosphere. The Dome – The new Candlelight Concert Series transforms the glass-enclosed Dome into a glowing haven of music and light. Guests are immersed in works reimagined for today, where an illuminating theatrical performance and candlelit atmosphere create pure magic under the stars at sea.

Key Features of Star Princess

Luxurious Accommodations: With over 1,500 balcony staterooms, guests enjoy panoramic views from the privacy of their own rooms. This includes the exclusive Sanctuary Collection suites, mini-suites and balcony staterooms, an elevated private escape at sea with access to an exclusive restaurant; the Sanctuary Club, a tranquil, adults-only pool deck; and thoughtfully curated amenities that set a new standard for luxury at sea.

With over 1,500 balcony staterooms, guests enjoy panoramic views from the privacy of their own rooms. This includes the exclusive Sanctuary Collection suites, mini-suites and balcony staterooms, an elevated private escape at sea with access to an exclusive restaurant; the Sanctuary Club, a tranquil, adults-only pool deck; and thoughtfully curated amenities that set a new standard for luxury at sea. Stunning Piazza: A signature space of Princess, the elevated Piazza onboard Star Princess offers panoramic views from a sphere of glass, offering the perfect spot to socialize, dine, and enjoy a multitude of entertainment throughout the day and night.

A signature space of Princess, the elevated Piazza onboard offers panoramic views from a sphere of glass, offering the perfect spot to socialize, dine, and enjoy a multitude of entertainment throughout the day and night. Culinary Excellence: Guests choose from 30 inviting restaurant and bar venues with an unprecedented collection of celebrity collaborators, high-end ingredients, and culinary experiences including an expanded O'Malley's Irish Pub featuring 32 additional seats, and Love by Britto Specialty Dining space, offering 20 additional seats.

Guests choose from 30 inviting restaurant and bar venues with an unprecedented collection of celebrity collaborators, high-end ingredients, and culinary experiences including an expanded O'Malley's Irish Pub featuring 32 additional seats, and Love by Britto Specialty Dining space, offering 20 additional seats. Princess' Love Line Premium Liquor and Non-Alcoholic* Collection: This collection offers a selection of thoughtfully curated wines and spirits, including both spirited selections and non-alcohol creations by renowned celebrities, such as Pantalones Organic Tequila by Camila and Matthew McConaughey; Sláinte Irish Whiskey by Liev Schreiber; Kylie Minogue's No Alcohol Sparkling Rosé ; MEILI Vodka by Jason Momoa; and Love Prosecco by Artist Romero Britto.

This collection offers a selection of thoughtfully curated wines and spirits, including both spirited selections and non-alcohol creations by renowned celebrities, such as Pantalones Organic Tequila by Camila and Matthew McConaughey; Sláinte Irish Whiskey by Liev Schreiber; Kylie Minogue's No Alcohol Sparkling Rosé MEILI Vodka by Jason Momoa; and Love Prosecco by Artist Romero Britto. Wellness & Recreation: Guests can indulge in relaxation at the two-story Lotus Spa or stay active at the fitness center, which offers dynamic classes, pools, and spas. On the SkyDeck, they'll find a new sports court for pickleball and basketball, along with a jogging track, splash pad, and shaded lounge areas - all with stunning views overlooking the sea.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company's website at www.princess.com .

Photos and b-roll from the naming ceremony can be found in the Star Princess newsroom here: https://www.princess.com/news/star-princess-newsroom

* Some beverages labeled as "non-alcohol" may contain trace amounts of alcohol up to 0.5% alcohol by volume due to natural fermentation or flavoring extracts. In accordance with FDA and TTB guidelines, the term "non-alcoholic" does not mean "alcohol-free." These drinks are intended for adults aged 21 and over. Please consume responsibly.

About Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. Star Princess, the brand's newest and most innovative ship, launched October 2025, sister ship to Sun Princess, named Condé Nast Traveler Mega Ship of the Year for a second consecutive year. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL; NYSE:CUK).

About Pantalones Organic Tequila

Pantalones Organic Tequila, co-founded by Matthew and Camila McConaughey, is an award-winning super premium USDA-certified organic spirit crafted that celebrates having fun, doing good, and not taking life too seriously.

Launched in the U.S. to critical acclaim, Pantalones Organic Tequila has quickly become a standout, earning multiple prestigious awards, including Double Gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Made from 100% organic blue Weber agave in the heart of Jalisco, Mexico, each expression in the portfolio, Blanco, Reposado, and Añejo, offers a unique tasting experience marked by exceptional craftsmanship and organic practices.

