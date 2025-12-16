Soccer Fans Can Sail Away Without Missing a Match of the World's Biggest Sporting Event

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Princess Cruises is kicking off summer 2026 with a winning play: the cruise line has secured rights from IMG to broadcast every match of the FIFA World Cup 26™ across all 17 ships in its fleet. Fans can now book their dream summer getaway without fear of missing a moment as their favorite team battles it out on the world's biggest pitch.

Princess Cruises Kicks Off “Pitch-Perfect Vacations” with Fleetwide Broadcast of FIFA World Cup 26™, on Sport 24 Special Event Channels, via IMG Deal

From June 11 through July 19, 2026, all 104 matches - played across the United States, Canada, and Mexico - will be available fleetwide. Guests can catch every goal and dramatic moment on their stateroom TVs on Sport 24 Special Event Channels or watch select matches on the big screen on the Lido Decks onboard.

"The FIFA World Cup™ is one of the most fan-driven global events, and our guests shouldn't have to choose between exploring the world and watching the world's best teams compete," said Lorna Warren, Princess Cruises Vice President Hotel Operations and Guest Experience. "By bringing live coverage to all 17 ships, we're making sure fans can experience incredible destinations and cheer on every match whether they're soaking up the sun in the Caribbean, taking in the Mediterranean coast, or sailing past glaciers in Alaska."

FIFA World Cup 26™ Viewing Across the Princess Fleet

In-stateroom live coverage of all games on Sport 24 Special Event Channels

Outdoor big screen for select marquee matches on the Lido Decks onboard

Various viewing parties inviting guests to wear their team jerseys and cheer on their favorite teams

Kate Garden, Commercial Director, IMG, added, "The FIFA World Cup 26™ represents a truly global celebration of sport, and we're pleased to support Princess Cruises in delivering an unforgettable viewing experience for fans on board. From private staterooms to open-air decks, guests will be able to enjoy the atmosphere and excitement of the tournament as we bring the spirit of the stadiums to sea next summer."

See Every Kick, Anywhere Princess Sails

Guests sailing to Alaska, Europe, the Caribbean, and Japan can enjoy all the excitement of FIFA World Cup 26™ while experiencing a signature service, dining and entertainment.

Sample Voyages During Tournament Time:

June 14, 2026: 7-day Inside Passage to Alaska, roundtrip from Seattle, Star Princess

June 20, 2026: 7-day Mediterranean with Greece and Adriatic, Sun Princess

June 23, 2026: 7-day Mediterranean & Aegean, roundtrip from Rome (Civitavecchia), Enchanted Princess

July 2, 2026: 9-day Circle Japan, Diamond Princess

July 12, 2026: 7-day Eastern Caribbean with Puerto Rico, Port Canaveral (Orlando), Caribbean Princess

Wave Season: "Come Aboard Sale" Offers Champion-Level Savings

Just in time for fans to lock in their FIFA World Cup 26™ vacation, Princess' "Come Aboard Sale" offers its greatest savings of the year on select voyages, including:

Up to 40% off cruise fares

Up to $500 in instant savings

50% off deposits

Free third and fourth guests

These limited-time offers make 2026 an unbeatable year to cruise, especially for travelers hoping to pair a bucket-list vacation with the excitement of the world's most-watched sporting event.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company's website at princess.com .

About IMG

IMG is a leading global sports marketing agency, specializing in media rights management and sales, multi-channel content production and distribution, brand partnerships, strategic consulting, digital services, and events management. It powers growth of revenues, fanbases and IP for more than 250 federations, associations, events, and teams, including the National Football League, English Premier League, International Olympic Committee, National Hockey League, Major League Soccer, ATP and WTA Tours, the AELTC (Wimbledon), Euroleague Basketball, CONMEBOL, DP World Tour, and The R&A, as well as UFC, WWE, and PBR. IMG is a subsidiary of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TKO), a premium sports and entertainment company.

About Princess Cruises:

Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. Star Princess, the brand's newest and most innovative ship, launched October 2025, and sister ship to Sun Princess, named Condé Nast Traveler Mega Ship of the Year for a second consecutive year. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL; NYSE:CUK).

