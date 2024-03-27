Camilla Walker Receives Wayfinder Award

LOS ANGELES, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wayfinder Family Services recently honored banking executive Camilla Walker at The Conversation. Over 200 guests gathered at the Jonathan Club in downtown Los Angeles for the luncheon and panel discussion co-presented by Wayfinder Family Services and the Aspen Institute.

Walker is a senior vice president and senior relationship manager within the commercial banking division of City National Bank and an alumna of the University of Georgia, where she graduated summa cum laude. She is co-chair of Wayfinder's Impact Council, a dynamic group of volunteers who raise funds and awareness for the organization.

Jay Allen, Wayfinder's president and chief executive officer presented Walker with the Wayfinder Award, expressing his gratitude for her leadership and service, "Camilla is a champion for our organization: from securing toys for our holiday drive benefitting children in foster care to volunteering for our holiday festival for children with disabilities, securing event sponsorships and recruiting new members to our Impact Council, she is truly making an impact."

Walker shared her passion for Wayfinder, "There are a lot of charities in Los Angeles that you can give your time and donations to, but what sets Wayfinder apart is that it all-encompassing … from child welfare and disabilities to mental health services. They do the groundwork … and I implore you to get involved … it is life changing."

About Wayfinder Family Services

Wayfinder Family Services is the place to turn for people facing the greatest challenges. The organization provides expert, individualized support and services to children, youth, adults and families—from people with vision loss and developmental disabilities to children in need of temporary shelter, foster care and adoption.

