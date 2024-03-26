CamoAg and American AgCredit Collaborate to Revolutionize Agricultural Data Management

CHICAGO, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CamoAg, a leading provider of advanced agricultural intelligence and workflow management solutions, and American AgCredit, a member of the Farm Credit System, which offers financial services to agricultural and rural communities across multiple states, are working together in efforts to transform the agricultural data landscape.

By combining CamoAg's software platform with American AgCredit's decades-long expertise working with U.S. farmers and ranchers, the companies plan to streamline management and accessibility of datasets from multiple sources to deliver actionable insights and improve current capabilities for tracking farmland values and appraising properties.

"American AgCredit is committed to serving our customers – U.S. producers and agribusinesses – in innovative ways to enable their growth and success," said Lynn Scherler, Executive Vice President and Chief Alliance Officer of American AgCredit. "From land values and soil ratings to asset information and more, we work alongside our customers to look at it all. CamoAg's digital platform can help us collect and interpret numerous data sources more efficiently; and in turn, provide our customers with deeper insights for their operations."

Through this collaboration, American AgCredit will actively engage with other CamoAg customers, fostering a dynamic ecosystem of industry experts to refine existing products while providing invaluable feedback and insights for the development of new offerings on the CamoAg platform.

"We're very pleased that American AgCredit has chosen to work with us," said Corbett Kull, CEO of CamoAg. "We share a vision and mission to support the future of agriculture by helping with data and business tasks. We look forward to seeing good things come from this."

About CamoAg

CamoAg is a software company based in Illinois that offers software solutions to agricultural business to solve data management problems, improve internal workflows, and service customers through digital experiences.

About American AgCredit

American AgCredit was chartered in 1916 as part of the nationwide Farm Credit System and is the nation's fourth-largest Farm Credit association. American AgCredit specializes in providing financial services to agricultural and rural customers in California, Colorado, Hawaii, Kansas, New Mexico, Nevada and Oklahoma, and serves capital market customers throughout the United States.

American AgCredit's financial services include production and mortgage financing, equipment and vehicle leasing, crop and life insurance, lines of credit, and the Young, Beginning and Small Farmer Program. American AgCredit also provides interest-free loans for qualifying 4-H and FFA AgYouth programs, and college scholarships to students interested in agriculture. Learn more at AgLoan.com.

