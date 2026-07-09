CamoAg and Pivot Bio Announce Multi-Year Agreement to Enhance Grower Engagement

CHICAGO, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CamoAg Inc., an industry-leading agriculture intelligence company that's fundamentally reshaping how agribusinesses better understand and serve their producer customers, today announced a multi-year partnership agreement with Pivot Bio, one of agriculture's leading companies. Under the new agreement, Pivot Bio will deploy the CamoAg platform's advanced geospatial, data and intelligence tools to its operations.

The CamoAg platform, which is used by top retailers, input companies, lenders and other partners to improve decision-making, provides visibility into more than one million connected operations with over 800 million farmland acres analyzed across the U.S. The platform connects fragmented agricultural data into actionable insights, enabling agribusinesses to better understand market opportunities, improve customer engagement, optimize territory planning and make more informed go-to-market decisions.

"The partnership reflects a broader shift taking place across agriculture as agribusinesses increasingly seek to better understand producers, land and market opportunity in an increasingly complex operating environment," said Corbett Kull, Founder and CEO of CamoAg. "Pivot Bio is helping reshape the future of crop nutrition, and this partnership is about enabling the company through stronger market understanding and more informed data and research."

The announcement marks another milestone in CamoAg's rapid growth as agribusinesses increasingly adopt modern data and intelligence tools across the ag value chain. As organizations across agriculture become more strategic in how they approach local markets, intelligence tools are becoming a foundational component across the industry.

"Agriculture has no shortage of data–the challenge is turning it into something commercial teams can actually use to make better decisions," Kull added. "The companies that win over the next decade will be the ones that understand their customers and markets better than anyone else. We believe that's where CamoAg can create enormous value."

About CamoAg Inc.

CamoAg Inc. is a leading ag tech company exclusively serving agribusinesses with AI-driven market intelligence and sales execution tools. CamoAg unifies land, producer and commercial datasets into a single, easy-to-use command center on web and iOS. This enables commercial teams to optimize sales and marketing efforts by understanding their position in each target area, identifying prospects and growth opportunities, and simplifying analytics and reporting. Learn more at camo.ag or on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/camoag.

About Pivot Bio

Pivot Bio, one of the world's leading agtech companies, delivers patented crop nutrition technologies that harness the power of nature to help farmers reliably and productively grow the food the world needs in the face of increasing volatility. Currently available in North America and soon in Brazil, the company's products represent a breakthrough innovation and one of the agriculture industry's most promising solutions. Pivot Bio has been recognized three times by TIME magazine on its annual list of Best Inventions, by Fast Company on its World Changing Ideas and World's 50 Most Innovative Companies lists, by CNBC on its Disruptor 50 list, by Fortune on its Impact 20 list, and by MIT Technology Review as one of 15 climate tech companies to watch. For more information, visit Pivotbio.com.

SOURCE CamoAg Inc.