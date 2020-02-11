Camp Bow Wow Appoints Todd Houghton as New Vice President of Operations

In his new role at Camp Bow Wow, a $125+ million-dollar brand, Houghton will focus on enhancing the company's operational support structure for its high-growth franchise network. As the leader of operational initiatives, Houghton will implement new technologies and innovative processes to propel the company forward as the leader in the pet care industry.

"We're thrilled to welcome Todd to Camp Bow Wow, and are confident that his decades of experience in the franchise business will serve as an asset to optimize our operations support and drive franchise owner profitability," said Julie Turner, President of Camp Bow Wow. "With over 170 open Camps across the United States and Canada, Todd will be instrumental in amplifying our strategic and sustainable operations for Camp Bow Wow's continued growth."

"Joining the largest pet care franchise is an incredible opportunity. I'm excited to create an exceptional experience for our Franchise Owners and customers by establishing process-driven operations for the brand," said Houghton. "As a pet parent myself, I'm truly passionate about the services we provide Campers across North America, and our commitment to ensuring all dogs lead healthy and happy lives."

In his previous position, Houghton oversaw field and corporate-owned operations, and was directly responsible for implementing efficient business processes and metrics-based financial management.

For more information about Camp Bow Wow, to find a location near you, or to become a franchise owner, please visit campbowwow.com .

About Camp Bow Wow®:

In 20 years, Camp Bow Wow, the largest pet care franchise, has sold more than 230 franchises in 42 states and Canada. The company is a $125+ million-dollar brand, with over 170 open locations and more than 50 in the process of opening across North America. For 10 consecutive years, the company has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list. The Camp concept provides the highest levels of fun, safety and service for its Campers, and peace of mind for their parents. Dogs romp together in an open-play environment and pricing is all-inclusive. The Westminster, Colorado-based company started franchising in 2003, and today over 70% of franchises have women in ownership positions. In addition to day care and overnight Camp, the company also offers grooming services and a rewards-based dog training program. The Camp Bow Wow brand family also includes The Bow Wow Buddies Foundation , a non-profit organization dedicated to providing urgent medical care funds to dogs who are either homeless or whose parents cannot afford to pay their veterinary bills. Since September 2017, Camp Bow Wow is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mars, Incorporated.

