CAMP BOW WOW CELEBRATES RECORD-BREAKING YEAR IN 2022

Top doggy day care and boarding franchise exceeds $1MM Average Unit Revenue in 2022, shares other industry-beating stats in new Franchise Disclosure Document

WESTMINSTER, Colo., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Camp Bow Wow®, North America's largest pet care franchise, has released its new Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD), reporting strong numbers that include record systemwide sales with an average unit revenue topping $1 million1 for the first time in company history and an industry-beating average annual revenue growth rate.

According to the FDD, from 2021 to 2022, the nearly $200 million company recorded a 21% average annual revenue growth rate,2 which is 10 times the annual growth of the economy and seven times the annual growth rate of the boarding and grooming sector of the more than $135 billion pet care industry, based on the IBIS World Pet Grooming & Boarding Industry report and data from the American Pet Products Association.

Additional system performance highlights in 2022 include:

Dog visits increased 19%, with more than 5 million Camper visits.

Average franchise owner discretionary income rose to $184,569 , or 18% of revenue. 3

, or 18% of revenue. Top 25% of franchise owners saw a discretionary income of $316,475 , or 21% of revenue. 4

, or 21% of revenue. Average unit revenue for the top 25% of the system was $1,484,082 . 5

. The brand ranked No. 1 in unaided brand awareness within its category in a study completed by the company.

The company's nonprofit, the Bow Wow Buddies Foundation®, raised a record-breaking $200,000 -plus and received a record number of grant requests, helping to fund urgent veterinary care for 125 dogs throughout the U.S. and Canada .

"Our strong partnership with franchise owners has created a tremendous period of growth and success for the Camp Bow Wow brand," said Camp Bow Wow President Julie Turner. "As the pet care industry continues to boom, I am confident in our ability to exceed the milestones we achieved last year as we focus on fulfilling our mission of 'Making Dogs Happy.'"

The strength of the brand's franchise offering and strategic support has been recognized in recent industry listings and awards, including:

Entrepreneur: Franchise 500 and included in its 10+ Club for being ranked in the Franchise 500 for 14 consecutive years

Franchise Times: Top 500

Entrepreneur: Hottest Franchise Trends for 2023

Franchise Update Media: Innovation Award for Best Social Media Campaign for an educational campaign in collaboration with VCA Animal Hospitals

Pet Age: President Julie Turner named to Power 50 list

named to Power 50 list Entrepreneur: VP of Marketing Christy Barnes named to CMO Gamechanger list

named to CMO Gamechanger list International Franchise Association: Franchise Owners Scarlett and Jason Dalton awarded Franchisee of the Year

In 2023, Camp Bow Wow is continuing its focus on brand growth, as well as operational efficiencies and customer experience, to increase franchise owner profitability and better serve customers. The company plans to open 20 new Camps in 2023, with agreements in place for 50 more locations in the coming years, primarily in Texas, Arizona, California, Tennessee and Florida. Camp Bow Wow has also signed development deals for the first Camps in Alaska and Virginia.

Information on startup costs, fees and requirements is available at https://www.campbowwow.com/franchising/ .

About Camp Bow Wow

Westminster, Colorado-based Camp Bow Wow is North America's largest pet care franchise, with over 200 locations in 40 states and Canada. Since 2000, the Camp concept has provided the highest levels of fun, safety and service for its Campers and peace of mind for their parents. Dogs romp together in an open-play environment, and pricing is all-inclusive. In addition to day care and overnight boarding, the company offers personalized enrichment opportunities, grooming services and a rewards-based dog training program. The Camp Bow Wow brand family also includes The Bow Wow Buddies Foundation®, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing urgent medical care funds to dogs who are homeless or whose parents cannot afford to pay their veterinary bills. Camp Bow Wow, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mars, Incorporated, since 2017, has been ranked on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list for 14 consecutive years. For more information, go to www.campbowwow.com.

1 Figure represents the average of all Revenue-Reporting franchises open and operating for more than 12 months during the 12-month period ending December 31, 2022. Of all 189 Revenue-Reporting Franchises, 88 (47%) exceeded the average and 94 (50%) exceeded the median of $990,515. The financial performance representations contained in Item 19 of our 2023 Franchise Disclosure Document also include (1) select expenses for expense-reporting franchises; and (2) system-wide gross revenue.

2 Figure represents the aggregate increase in annual gross revenue for all locations that were open and operating for any length of time during 2021 and 2022. The financial performance representation contained in Item 19 of our 2023 Franchise Disclosure Document also includes: (1) annual unit-level gross revenue; and (2) select expenses for expense reporting franchises. Figure includes franchisor-owned locations.

3 Figure represents the average of all Expense-Reporting Franchises open and operating for more than 12 months during the 12-month period ending December 31, 2022. Of all 187 Expense-Reporting Franchises, 93 (50%) exceeded the median of $156,626. The financial performance representations contained in Item 19 of our 2023 Franchise Disclosure Document also include (1) annual gross revenue for Revenue-Reporting Franchises; and (2) system-wide gross revenue.

4 Figure represents the Top 25% of Expense-Reporting Franchises consisting of 47 Camps. Of those, 17 (36%) exceeded the Average Annual Owner's Discretionary Income of $316,475 and 23 (49%) exceeded the Median Annual Owner's Discretionary Income of $274,532.

5 Figure represents the Top 25% of Revenue-Reporting Franchises consisting of 47 Camps. Of those, 16 (34%) exceeded the Average Annual Gross Revenue of $1,484,082 and 23 (49%) exceeded the Median Annual Gross Revenue of $1,369,397.

