CAMP BOW WOW® REVEALS 2026 TOP PUPPY NAMES IN 5th ANNUAL NATIONAL PUPPY DAY REPORT

'Luna' holds top spot and 'Willow' debuts; Camps extend offers for free first day, free leash to honor the holiday

WESTMINSTER, Colo., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of National Puppy Day, Camp Bow Wow, a leading dog daycare and boarding provider, released its fifth annual list of the top 10 puppy names for 2026, drawn from its database of Campers between 4 months and 1 year of age at its 200-plus Camps across the U.S.

Since first unveiling its annual puppy name report in 2022, Camp Bow Wow has tracked the evolving tastes of new pet parents across the country, offering a unique window into the most popular puppy names year after year.

Camp Bow Wow’s 2026 National Puppy Day Report highlights the most popular puppy names by state across the U.S.

Leading the pack once again, Luna claimed the top spot in Camp Bow Wow's 2026 data. Rounding out the top 10 puppy names for 2026, in order, are: Daisy, Lucy, Charlie, Milo, Cooper, Teddy, Bella, Penny and Willow.

Notable changes from 2025: Willow makes her debut in the top 10, nudging Winnie off the list, while Lucy climbs to third place, up from fifth last year.

"Choosing a name is one of the very first things a new pet parent does, and it matters more than people might think," said Camp Bow Wow Animal Health and Behavioral Expert Erin Askeland, MSc, CPDT-KA, CBCC-KA. "After five years of compiling this data, it's fascinating to see trends emerge and evolve, and Luna continues to hold strong at the top. It checks every box for a great puppy name, which is exactly why new pet parents keep choosing it."

Askeland offers the following guidance for new puppy parents picking the perfect name:

Stick to two syllables. Two syllables hit the sweet spot for canine communication. These names are long enough to stand apart from everyday commands like "sit" or "stay," yet still hold your dog's attention.

Avoid rhymes with common cues. Names that sound like "sit," "stay" or "down" can cause confusion during training.

Choose names with clear ending sounds. A crisp consonant or a bright vowel at the end of a name helps the name stand out to a puppy.

Introduce the name with positivity. Say the name once in a happy tone and immediately reward the puppy with a treat, toy or praise. Repetition and positive reinforcement will help pups learn their name quickly.

Once a pet parent has chosen a pup's name, Camp Bow Wow's experts say equal attention should go toward what happens next, as the window for early socialization is brief but invaluable.

"A dog's sensitive period for socialization falls between 3 and 14 weeks of age," said Askeland. "During this time, puppies are particularly receptive to new experiences, and those early interactions can shape their behavior for life. But socialization doesn't stop there. Since dog brains aren't fully developed until 18 to 24 months, continued positive exposure is essential, especially as puppies move through fear periods where negative experiences can have a lasting impact."

To support puppy parents during this crucial stage, Camp Bow Wow offers the Pawsitive Start Jr. Program at select locations. Designed for puppies aged 4 months to 1 year, the program provides a safe, nurturing environment where pups can build a strong foundation through socialization, skill-building and enrichment.

For dogs of all ages 4 months and older, daycare offers a structured opportunity to exercise, socialize and reinforce positive behaviors.

New dog parents are invited to celebrate National Puppy Day with a free first day of Camp. New clients who complete their Camp interview between March 23 and April 15 will also receive a free leash at select locations, while supplies last.

