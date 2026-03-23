Camp Bow Wow® to Spotlight Growth and Reduced Investment Model at Multi-Unit Franchising Conference 2026

Leading pet care franchise invites multi-unit operators to expand portfolio with streamlined, scalable concept

WESTMINSTER, Colo., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Camp Bow Wow®, the nation's leading doggy day care and boarding franchise, will exhibit at the Multi-Unit Franchising Conference (MUFC) at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas from March 24–27, 2026 (Booth #2223). The annual event brings together multi-unit franchise operators and entrepreneurs to exchange insights, explore emerging concepts and identify opportunities for portfolio growth.

At MUFC 2026, Camp Bow Wow will showcase its continued expansion and franchise opportunity, including its new storefront model designed to reduce build-out and startup costs, lowering overall investment while maintaining a premium experience. Targeting experienced multi-unit operators seeking a proven, pet-focused concept, the pet care leader is opening opportunities for strategic portfolio growth in high-demand markets nationwide.

"By introducing a streamlined investment model, Camp Bow Wow is making it easier for franchise owners to grow, without ever compromising the exceptional care and experiences our pet parents expect," said Mark Jameson, chief development officer of Propelled Brands. "We're focused on partnering with experienced multi-unit operators looking to diversify with a trusted, category-leading brand."

The brand will welcome prospective franchisees and industry professionals to connect with Camp Bow Wow's leadership team including Julie Turner, president of Camp Bow Wow, and experienced operators throughout the conference. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet Tyler Keith, a multi-unit franchise owner of Camp Bow Wow locations in Mt. Juliet, Chattanooga, and Jacksonville, who will share insights into growing his franchise portfolio with support from parent company, Propelled Brands.

"I was a Camp Bow Wow customer for years before becoming an owner, and I saw firsthand the value the brand brings to dogs and their families," said Keith. "Today, I get to combine that passion with building a business that not only exceeds my expectations financially, but also creates meaningful opportunities for my team and community."

Camp Bow Wow enters MUFC 2026 following another year of strong development momentum, closing 2025 with 14 new franchise agreements and 225 locations open or operating nationwide. With its new reduced-investment model, the brand is creating a prime opportunity for entrepreneurs to enter the resilient pet care industry, and looks forward to continuing to expand its network while delivering exceptional experiences for pets and their owners.

Camp Bow Wow is currently seeking qualified franchise candidates with an emphasis on multi-unit owners as it targets continued nationwide growth. Interested prospects can visit key franchise personnel at the Multi-Unit Franchising Conference in Las Vegas, March 24–27, 2026 (Booth #2223). For more information about franchise opportunities with Camp Bow Wow, visit www.campbowwow.com/franchising/ or contact Mark Jameson ([email protected] or call 214.346.5679).

About Camp Bow Wow®

Camp Bow Wow® is a leading dog daycare and boarding provider in the rapidly growing pet care industry with over 225 units in 42 states and Canada. For more than 25 years, Camp Bow Wow has brought joy to dogs and pet parents with the highest level of safety, service and fun. In addition to daycare and overnight boarding, the company offers personalized enrichment opportunities, including the proprietary Pawsitive Start Jr. Program for puppy education and socialization, grooming services and a rewards-based dog training program. The Camp Bow Wow brand also includes the Bow Wow Buddies Foundation®, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing urgent medical care funds to rescue groups and pet parents who cannot afford their veterinary bills. Camp Bow Wow is part of the Propelled Brands® family of brands, a recognized leader in the franchising industry, and has been ranked on ENTREPRENEUR's Franchise 500 list for the past 17 years.

For more information or to learn about opportunities, visit www.campbowwow.com/franchising/ or contact Mark Jameson ([email protected] or call 214.346.5679).

SOURCE Camp Bow Wow