WHAT'S YOUR DOG'S LOVE LANGUAGE?

Camp Bow Wow behavior expert reveals the 4 surprising ways dogs experience love (and the importance of this one thing) for 'Love Your Pet Day'

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Before you buy that heart-shaped dog bed or splurge on gourmet treats for Love Your Pet Day (Feb. 20), here's what your dog actually wants you to know: They have zero clue what holidays mean, but they definitely know when you're showing love in their language.

Just like humans have different love languages, dogs have their own unique ways of giving and receiving affection. According to Camp Bow Wow animal behavior expert Erin Askeland, CPDT-KA, CBCC-KA, understanding your dog's love language is the secret to building an unbreakable bond, with no fancy gifts required.

The Four Canine Love Languages

The Snuggle Bug: Not all dogs are cuddle monsters. Studies show dogs who genuinely love touch will initiate contact, stay relaxed and choose to be near you rather than ghosting to the other side of the couch. Plot twist: Most dogs aren't fans of traditional human hugs, so if your dog tolerates your embrace but doesn't lean in? That's politeness, not love.

Not all dogs are cuddle monsters. Studies show dogs who genuinely love touch will initiate contact, stay relaxed and choose to be near you rather than ghosting to the other side of the couch. Plot twist: Most dogs aren't fans of traditional human hugs, so if your dog tolerates your embrace but doesn't lean in? That's politeness, not love. The Foodie: For many dogs, the way to their heart is literally through their stomach. But it's not just about the snacks. Food reinforcement creates positive emotional states, strengthens communication and can reduce stress during training or new experiences. Think of treats as your dog's version of receiving a thoughtful gift.

For many dogs, the way to their heart is literally through their stomach. But it's not just about the snacks. Food reinforcement creates positive emotional states, strengthens communication and can reduce stress during training or new experiences. Think of treats as your dog's version of receiving a thoughtful gift. The BFF: Some dogs live for quality time, whether that's walks, training sessions, fetch marathons or just vibing together while you binge Netflix. These shared activities provide physical exercise and social engagement, which research links to improved behavioral health and reduced anxiety. Your dog's love language might literally be "let's hang out."

Some dogs live for quality time, whether that's walks, training sessions, fetch marathons or just vibing together while you binge Netflix. These shared activities provide physical exercise and social engagement, which research links to improved behavioral health and reduced anxiety. Your dog's love language might literally be "let's hang out." The Brain Gamer: Activities like scent work, puzzle feeders and exploration are scientifically proven to improve welfare, decrease frustration and support emotional resilience. For dogs who speak this love language, mental stimulation is as important as physical exercise. They're basically saying, "Challenge me, and I'll love you forever."

"Even though dogs don't understand holidays, festivities or gifts, they definitely understand the feeling of safety, comfort and connection that comes from a strong and healthy bond with their person," said Askeland. "Dogs are more likely to associate love with people who provide resources, positive reinforcement and calm social interaction, rather than those who offer elaborate but inconsistent gestures."

How to Show Your Dog Love (Every Single Day)

Rather than focusing on holidays, Camp Bow Wow recommends pet parents strengthen their relationship through consistent, positive daily experiences:

Reward-based training that builds communication and trust

that builds communication and trust Sniff walks that let dogs explore the world at their own pace (yes, let them smell ALL the things)

that let dogs explore the world at their own pace (yes, let them smell ALL the things) Enrichment activities like food puzzles, scatter feeding, lick mats or scent games

like food puzzles, scatter feeding, lick mats or scent games Calm companionship , such as reading, working or relaxing together

, such as reading, working or relaxing together Understanding body language to respect your dog's preferences and boundaries (consent matters in the dog world, too)

Camp Bow Wow encourages pet parents to show love in the language dogs actually understand through daily acts of care, respect and understanding that help them feel safe, secure and truly seen.

For pet parents looking to provide consistent enrichment and socialization, Camp Bow Wow offers daycare services where dogs can engage in open play, participate in enrichment activities and build positive social connections with furry friends and trusted Certified Camp Counselors.

New Campers can enjoy their first day of Camp free by signing up at campbowwow.com.

About Camp Bow Wow®

Camp Bow Wow® is a leading dog daycare and boarding provider in the rapidly growing pet care industry with over 220 units in 42 states and Canada. For more than 25 years, Camp Bow Wow has brought joy to dogs and pet parents with the highest level of safety, service and fun. In addition to daycare and overnight boarding, the company offers personalized enrichment opportunities, including the proprietary Pawsitive Start Jr. Program for puppy education and socialization, grooming services and a rewards-based dog training program. The Camp Bow Wow brand also includes the Bow Wow Buddies Foundation®, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing urgent medical care funds to rescue groups and pet parents who cannot afford their veterinary bills. Camp Bow Wow is part of the Propelled Brands® family of brands, a recognized leader in the franchising industry, and has been ranked on ENTREPRENEUR's Franchise 500 list for the past 17 years.

Media Contact:

Abby Boroski

[email protected]

817-329-3257

SOURCE Camp Bow Wow