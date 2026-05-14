Camp Bow Wow® Unveils Reduced Investment Model to Accelerate Multi-Unit Growth

New prototype, modernized brand identity and expanded revenue opportunities position pet

care leader as a prime opportunity for multi-unit operators

WESTMINSTER, Colo., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Camp Bow Wow®, the nation's leading doggy day care and boarding franchise, announced today a newly optimized business model designed to reduce investment costs, increase flexibility and accelerate growth among single and multi-unit franchise owners.

Building on more than 25 years as a category leader in the rapidly growing pet care industry, Camp Bow Wow's latest evolution introduces a scalable investment model alongside its modernized brand identity. Together, these enhancements are designed to meet the needs of today's franchise operators while positioning the brand for its next phase of expansion.

"This is one of the most significant transformations in the brand's history," said Mark Jameson, chief development officer of Propelled Brands, parent company of Camp Bow Wow. "We've taken a proven concept within a growing sector and made it even more accessible and scalable for franchise candidates. From our refreshed look to a more efficient footprint and reduced investment range, everything we've introduced is focused on helping our franchise owners grow more profitable businesses."

At the center of the transformation is a newly developed prototype that reduces the overall footprint and build-out requirements for new locations. Through strategic value engineering and design innovation, Camp Bow Wow has lowered the initial investment required, with a reduction of more than $400,000. The new model creates a more accessible entry point for prospective franchisees while maintaining the premium experience pet parents expect.

The new model also introduces greater flexibility in site selection and development. With a more adaptable layout, franchisees can pursue a wider range of real estate opportunities across urban, suburban and infill markets. The design is built to scale, allowing owners to adjust capacity and operations as demand grows, a key advantage for multi-unit operators looking to efficiently expand within a market.

"Camp Bow Wow's franchise model appealed to me because it combines structure and flexibility with proven systems and clear standards while allowing owners to lead locally. It reduces risk while maintaining consistency in a trust-based business, and I was also drawn to continuous improvement through data and feedback, said Harry Samuelson, co-owner of Camp Bow Wow of Dulles, VA. "The brand continuously refines its model based on input from franchisees, employees, and customers. Strong franchisee satisfaction, including multi-unit ownership, reinforced its strength, and the care shown for both dogs and pet parents sets it apart."

Complementing the operational updates is a full brand refresh, unveiled in mid-2025. Featuring a new logo, updated visual identity and redesigned camp interiors, the refreshed look delivers a more modern and welcoming environment that resonates with today's pet parents while reinforcing Camp Bow Wow's legacy of safety, trust and fun.

With its reduced investment model and refreshed brand positioning, the company is targeting accelerated expansion, particularly among experienced multi-unit operators seeking to diversify their portfolios with a proven, service-based concept.

For more information about franchise opportunities with Camp Bow Wow, visit www.campbowwow.com/franchising/ or contact Mark Jameson ([email protected] or call 214.346.5679).

About Camp Bow Wow®

Camp Bow Wow® is a leading dog daycare and boarding provider in the rapidly growing pet care industry with over 225 units in 42 states and Canada. For more than 25 years, Camp Bow Wow has brought joy to dogs and pet parents with the highest level of safety, service and fun. In addition to daycare and overnight boarding, the company offers personalized enrichment opportunities, including the proprietary Pawsitive Start Jr. Program for puppy education and socialization, grooming services and a rewards-based dog training program. The Camp Bow Wow brand also includes the Bow Wow Buddies Foundation®, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing urgent medical care funds to rescue groups and pet parents who cannot afford their veterinary bills. Camp Bow Wow is part of the Propelled Brands® family of brands, a recognized leader in the franchising industry, and has been ranked on ENTREPRENEUR's Franchise 500 list for the past 17 years.

SOURCE Camp Bow Wow