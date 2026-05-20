Camp Fire Names Three Senior Leaders to Drive Network Growth and National Reach

Monica Puente, Tanna Abraham and Diana Cournoyer join as the legacy organization advances its five-year plan to reach 250,000 youth nationwide

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Camp Fire , a leading inclusive national youth development organization, proudly welcomes three senior leaders to strengthen its national network and expand access to youth development programs across the country. Monica Puente joins as chief operating officer, Tanna Abraham as senior vice president, network services and Diana Cournoyer (Oglala Lakota) as senior advisor, Native partnerships.

The hires come as Camp Fire advances Flourish, its 2026–2030 strategic plan , which aims to reach 250,000 young people across all 50 states. The organization currently supports 42 affiliates in 22 states and Washington, D.C. and is focused on growing its footprint while deepening impact in local communities.

"Building for the future of young people requires both vision and execution," said Shawna Rosenzweig, chief executive officer of Camp Fire. "Monica, Tanna and Diana each bring the experience and perspective needed to strengthen our network, expand our reach and better serve young people and families nationwide."

Monica Puente, Chief Operating Officer

Puente joins Camp Fire as chief operating officer, reporting to the CEO and overseeing finance, operations and human resources at the national headquarters. She brings more than 20 years of nonprofit leadership experience across finance, operations and strategic planning; and she previously worked within the Camp Fire network, giving her a firsthand understanding of its affiliate model. As COO, Puente will lead the operational strategy needed to scale Camp Fire's impact, strengthen cross-team collaboration and build the infrastructure to sustain the organization through Flourish and beyond.

Tanna Abraham, Senior Vice President, Network Services

Abraham brings nearly two decades of experience leading national youth-serving organizations, most recently as chief program officer at IGNITE. As senior vice president, network services, she will serve as the primary steward of Camp Fire's affiliate network, directly integrating the affiliate services, program services and child safety & well-being teams. Abraham will serve as the principal liaison between national headquarters and local affiliates, cultivating a culture of partnership, mutual accountability and continuous improvement across the network.

Diana Cournoyer (Oglala Lakota), Senior Advisor, Native Partnerships

Cournoyer joins Camp Fire in an advisory capacity to support the organization's Native partnerships strategy. With more than 25 years in Indigenous education, advocacy and community organizing, including her leadership of the National Indian Education Association and testimony before Congress, Cournoyer brings deep experience working alongside Native communities and Native-run organizations. As senior advisor, she will shape the vision for program and service delivery in collaboration with Camp Fire's affiliates and Native partners, advancing community-led programs and reciprocal relationships that serve Indigenous youth and families.

Together, the new leaders bring more than 60 years of combined experience across nonprofit operations, youth development and Indigenous education. Their appointments reflect Camp Fire's focus on expanding access, strengthening local partnerships and meeting the evolving needs of young people.

ABOUT CAMP FIRE

Growing up is hard. That's why Camp Fire connects young people to the outdoors, to others and to themselves. Founded in 1910, Camp Fire was the first nonsectarian, multiracial organization for girls but today is an inclusive national youth development nonprofit that serves all young people. By creating safe spaces where young people can have fun and be themselves, its 42 affiliates in 22 states and Washington, D.C. provide affirming year-round youth-driven experiences—school day programs, afterschool programs, leadership programs and camps and outdoor education—that enable youth to develop essential skills that have long-term benefits and make a positive social impact on the world. Learn more at campfire.org .

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SOURCE Camp Fire