Camp Jeep® Test Track Celebrates 20th Year at the New York International Auto Show

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The Camp Jeep® test track brings Jeep off-road adventure to the city, offering consumers an interactive adventure experience

This is the first auto show that will feature the new 2024 Jeep Gladiator and Jeep Wrangler on the Camp Jeep test track

Since its debut in 2004, Camp Jeep has been a huge draw at the New York International Auto Show, giving more than a half-million test rides

The Camp Jeep® test track brings Jeep off-road adventure to the city and will offer free test rides to all New York International Auto Show attendees.

Camp Jeep® returns to the New York International Auto Show, celebrating the 20th anniversary of offering free off-road rides to auto show attendees.

The 28,000-square-foot outdoor exhibit at this year's New York International Auto Show gives consumers a firsthand look at the Trail Rated capability standards engineered into Jeep vehicles for ground clearance, traction, stability, articulation, breakover, off-camber and suspension. The fan-favorite, 28-foot-high Jeep Mountain, with 45-degree approach and departure angles, is the tallest and steepest at any auto show.

The new 2024 Jeep Gladiator and Jeep Wrangler will be among the vehicles available for off-road rides. The following Jeep vehicles will be on the Camp Jeep track, allowing riders to feel just how capable, yet comfortable, the Jeep lineup of vehicles are:

2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon

2024 Jeep Wrangler 4xe

2024 Jeep Wrangler 392

2024 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon

Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe Trailhawk

Jeep Grand Cherokee L Summit

Since its debut in 2004 in New York, Camp Jeep has been a huge draw at the New York International Auto Show, giving more than 501,000 test track rides in all the newest Jeep 4x4s. Overall, more than 3.45 million people have experienced Camp Jeep at more than 190 events in the U.S.

Camp Jeep is located outside of the Jacob Javits Convention Center and is free to the public from March 29 – April 7. The track will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., except for Sunday, April 7 when the hours will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information about the New York International Auto Show, visit www.autoshowny.com.

Jeep Brand

Built on more than 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep® is the authentic SUV brand that delivers legendary off-road capability, interior refinement, high-tech features and versatility to people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a broad portfolio of vehicles that continues to provide owners with a sense of safety and security to handle any journey with confidence. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep 4x4 lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep brand owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support. The legendary Jeep brand's off-road capability is enhanced by a global electrification initiative that is transforming 4xe into the new 4x4 in pursuit of the brand's vision of accomplishing Zero Emission Freedom and added 4x4 capability. All Jeep brand vehicles will offer an electrified variant by 2025.

Follow Jeep and company news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Jeep brand: www.jeep.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/jeep

Instagram: www.instagram.com/jeep

Twitter: www.twitter.com/jeep

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/jeep

YouTube: www.youtube.com/thejeepchannel or https://www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

SOURCE Stellantis