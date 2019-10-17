Campaign Images Of Giambattista Valli x H&M Collaboration

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- All eyes are now on the main collection of the Giambattista Valli x H&M collaboration after the successful launch of the limited-edition pre-drop collection-in May. The Giambattista Valli x H&M campaign images star Kendall Jenner, Clara 3000, Chiara Ferragni, H.E.R, Luka Isaac, Cameron Monaghan and Chris Lee. The Valli girls and boys were shot in a variety of decadent settings in Giambattista Valli's hometown of Rome by the iconic duo Mert and Marcus. The campaign images, capturing the beauty and style of the collection, are styled by Melanie Ward. The Giambattista Valli x H&M collection launches worldwide in select stores and online at www.hm.com on November 7th 2019.