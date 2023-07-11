Campbell's® Adds Gluten Free Soups To Condensed Cooking Line

America's pantry staple will now offer Gluten Free Cream of Mushroom and Gluten Free Cream of Chicken varieties

CAMDEN, N.J., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Campbell's® is unveiling two gluten free cooking soups. The new condensed options, available in Cream of Mushroom and Cream of Chicken, two of the brand's most popular flavors, will help serve the nearly one out of five Americans currently avoiding gluten*.

Campbell's Condensed Gluten Free Soups offer an alternative ingredient option for popular meals while not compromising on delicious, high-quality ingredients:

New Campbell's Gluten Free Cream of Chicken and Gluten Free Cream of Mushroom soups
  • Gluten Free Cream of Chicken is made with chicken meat with no antibiotics and farm fresh cream
  • Gluten Free Cream of Mushroom is made with mushrooms, garlic, farm fresh cream and no preservatives

"Answering the question of 'what's for dinner' can be challenging for those trying to avoid gluten," said Gary Mazur, Vice President of Marketing, Soup & Broth, Campbell Soup Company. "Through these new offerings, we're excited to have our iconic soups help address dietary needs and create even more mealtime moments."

Campbell's Condensed Gluten Free Soups are rolling onto shelves nationwide throughout the summer and have a suggested retail price of $1.99. To find new gluten-free recipes like Spicy Peanut Noodles with Chicken or 'Marry Me' Chicken, visit Campbells.com and follow the brand on Instagram, Pinterest and TikTok.

*Source: Campbell's Custom Survey June 2023. 600 participants, ages 18-64.

About Campbell Soup Company

For more than 150 years, Campbell (NYSE: CPB) has been connecting people through food they love. Generations of consumers have trusted Campbell to provide delicious and affordable food and beverages. Headquartered in Camden, N.J. since 1869, Campbell generated fiscal 2022 net sales of nearly $8.6 billion. Our portfolio includes iconic brands such as Campbell's, Cape Cod, Goldfish, Kettle Brand, Lance, Late July, Milano, Pace, Pacific Foods, Pepperidge Farm, Prego, Snyder's of Hanover, Swanson and V8. Campbell has a heritage of giving back and acting as a good steward of the environment. The company is a member of the Standard & Poor's 500 as well as the FTSE4Good and Bloomberg Gender-Equality Indices. For more information, visit www.campbellsoupcompany.com or follow company news on Twitter via @CampbellSoupCo.

