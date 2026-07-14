Campbell's® Cooks Up New Soup Lineup with 20g of Protein Per Can

Campbell's Protein Soups come in five delicious varieties, meeting consumer demand for flavor, protein and fiber in every bowl

CAMDEN, N.J., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rooted in real goodness from ingredients like slow-simmered bone broth, white meat chicken, quinoa, beans and lentils, new Campbell's Protein Soups provide a good source of protein and fiber – combining the delicious taste the brand is known for with the nutritional benefits people are looking for as 80% of people actively seek balance in their everyday lifestyles.1

Campbell’s new Protein Soups boast five balanced varieties – now rolling out to Amazon.com and retailers nationwide.

Easy to spot in the soup aisle with a green label, these new offerings include a tasty bone broth base and boast 20 grams of protein per can. The line features five well-rounded varieties that tap into trending flavors consumers are seeking:

Homestyle Chicken & Rotini: A delicious combination of slow-simmered bone broth, white meat chicken, carrots, celery, navy beans and pasta.

A delicious combination of slow-simmered bone broth, white meat chicken, carrots, celery, navy beans and pasta. Italian-Style Wedding: Crafted with slow-simmered bone broth, meatballs, carrots, spinach, pasta and navy beans.

Crafted with slow-simmered bone broth, meatballs, carrots, spinach, pasta and navy beans. Lemon Pepper Chicken: A hearty soup made with slow-simmered bone broth, white meat chicken, carrots, chickpeas, rice, corn, celery, and kale.

A hearty soup made with slow-simmered bone broth, white meat chicken, carrots, chickpeas, rice, corn, celery, and kale. Southwest Black Bean: Features bold Southwest-inspired flavor including slow-simmered bone broth, black beans, tomatoes and bell pepper.

Features bold Southwest-inspired flavor including slow-simmered bone broth, black beans, tomatoes and bell pepper. Mediterranean Lentil: A vibrant blend of slow-simmered bone broth, lentils, tomato, carrots, red peppers, chickpeas, onions and spinach.

Campbell's Protein Soups were crafted to deliver on the taste and nutrition consumers are hoping for, as more than 71% of Americans looking to consume more protein in their diets2. Informed by more than 155 years of soup expertise, Campbell's continues to evolve with changing tastes and wellness priorities while delivering the quality, flavor and comfort the brand is known for.

"New Campbell's Protein Soups deliver the nutrition consumers are looking for from a brand they trust," said Benjamin Crook, Senior Vice President, Soup & Broth at The Campbell's Company. "With the goodness of bone broth and other delicious ingredients, we've created a satisfying soup that provides 20 grams of protein and a good source of fiber in every can. As consumers increasingly seek foods that offer both great taste and meaningful nutrition, this innovative product line will bring excitement and drive consumers to the soup category."

Campbell's Protein Soups are available now on Amazon.com and rolling out to retailers nationwide for $3.19. For more information, visit Campbells.com and follow @Campbells on TikTok and Instagram.

1Mintel, US Healthy Lifestyles Consumer Report 2025

2IFIC Food and Health Survey, 2024

About The Campbell's Company

For more than 155 years, The Campbell's Company (NASDAQ:CPB) (Campbell's) has been connecting people through food they love. Headquartered in Camden, N.J. since 1869, generations of consumers have trusted us to provide delicious and affordable food and beverages. Today, the company is a North American focused brand powerhouse, generating fiscal 2025 net sales of $10.3 billion across two divisions: Meals & Beverages and Snacks. Our portfolio of 16 leadership brands includes Campbell's, Cape Cod, Chunky, Goldfish, Kettle Brand, Lance, Late July, Pace, Pacific Foods, Pepperidge Farm, Prego, Rao's, Snack Factory, Snyder's of Hanover, Swanson and V8. For more information, visit thecampbellscompany.com

Contact:

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SOURCE Campbell's