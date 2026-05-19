Rao's Homemade® Adds Two New Elevated Varieties to Its Creamy Sauce Lineup

Building on the success of Creamy Marinara, Creamy Roasted Garlic and Creamy Peppered Parmesan feature mascarpone for rich flavor and velvety texture

CAMDEN, N.J., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rao's Homemade, an iconic name in authentic Italian cuisine, is introducing two new sauces, Creamy Roasted Garlic and Creamy Peppered Parmesan. Made with mascarpone, a mild and creamy Italian cheese that adds a smooth consistency and luscious flavor, these sauces bring a delicious, decadent twist to pasta night and beyond.

Rao's Homemade Creamy Sauce Line

Rao's Homemade Creamy Roasted Garlic Sauce blends slow-simmered Italian tomatoes, mascarpone cheese, and roasted garlic to create a savory, rich sauce with depth in every bite.

blends slow-simmered Italian tomatoes, mascarpone cheese, and roasted garlic to create a savory, rich sauce with depth in every bite. Rao's Homemade Creamy Peppered Parmesan Sauce is a velvety combination of slow-simmered Italian tomatoes, mascarpone cheese, and real Parmigiano Reggiano, finished with cracked black pepper for a bold kick.

Since its national launch in May 2025, Rao's Homemade Creamy Marinara has become the #1 new product in the Italian sauce category* and an award-winning** new product. Rao's remains dedicated to its artisanal craftsmanship, bringing exceptional taste, high-quality ingredients, and a true restaurant-quality experience to every jar.

"At Rao's Homemade, our Italian tomatoes are the foundation of every sauce we make, and we are constantly exploring authentic ways to elevate their flavor," said Ethan R. Holmes, Executive Chef at Rao's Homemade. "In these creamy sauces, we slow-simmer premium tomatoes and blend in Italian mascarpone cheese which creates a rich, well-balanced sauce that elevates classic pasta dishes and complements a variety of recipes."

The full Rao's Homemade Creamy Sauce line is available now online and at retailers nationwide. To learn more, visit www.raos.com and follow @raoshomemade on Instagram and TikTok.

About The Campbell's Company

For more than 155 years, The Campbell's Company (NASDAQ:CPB) (Campbell's) has been connecting people through food they love. Headquartered in Camden, N.J. since 1869, generations of consumers have trusted us to provide delicious and affordable food and beverages. Today, the company is a North American focused brand powerhouse, generating fiscal 2025 net sales of $10.3 billion across two divisions: Meals & Beverages and Snacks. Our portfolio of 16 leadership brands includes Campbell's, Cape Cod, Chunky, Goldfish, Kettle Brand, Lance, Late July, Pace, Pacific Foods, Pepperidge Farm, Prego, Rao's, Snack Factory, Snyder's of Hanover, Swanson and V8. For more information, visit thecampbellscompany.com

For Media Inquiries:

[email protected]

*Source: Circana POS L52WE 2.1.2026

**Awards: Newsweek 2026 Best New Product; Better Homes & Gardens 2026 Food Awards

SOURCE Campbell's