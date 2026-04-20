Prego® Partners with StoryCorps to Transform the Everyday Dinner into Cherished Family Memories

The brand is launching a limited-edition Connection Keeper Bundle, featuring tools and prompts designed to help families capture real conversations and deepen connection at mealtimes.

CAMDEN, N.J., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For generations, the dinner table has been a place to share meals, stories, bond over life's moments, and create lasting memories. To celebrate and modernize this tradition, Prego®, in partnership with StoryCorps, a nonprofit dedicated to preserving conversations of everyday Americans, is introducing the Connection Keeper Bundle. With May marking both Mother's Day and screen-free week, the Connection Keeper Bundle is designed to help families turn everyday dinners into moments worth remembering. The Bundle includes:

The Connection Keeper from Prego® and StoryCorps The full Connection Keeper bundle

One Prego® x StoryCorps Connection Keeper

Prego® meal essentials, including Prego Traditional Pasta Sauce

One Prego® x StoryCorps conversation prompt card deck to help spark real dinnertime conversations

USB-C charging cable

Easy step-by-step guide to use the Connection Keeper

The limited-edition Connection Keeper is a simple, screen-free conversation recorder that captures the real conversations that happen when families gather around the table for meals. The Connection Keeper records the laughter, stories, and cherished moments that happen naturally over a meal and saves those recordings to revisit for years to come, without phones, screens, or distractions getting in the way.

"For generations, Prego has brought families together over the meals they love, helping create meaningful moments around the table," said Jaime Zagami, Director of Marketing, Prego. "Through our partnership with StoryCorps, we're inviting families to slow down, reconnect, and preserve the warmth, laughter, and real conversations that turn everyday meals into lasting memories."

"At StoryCorps, we believe listening is a profound way to honor and connect with our loved ones—and that some of the most meaningful stories are shared in everyday moments, like around the table," said Sandra Clark, CEO at StoryCorps. "We're proud to partner with Prego® to help families be present with one another, and to preserve their stories for generations to come."

The Connection Keeper Bundle will be available for $20 beginning April 27 while supplies last at http://pregoconnectionkeeper.com/.

For more information about the Connection Keeper Bundle, visit http://pregoconnectionkeeper.com/ and follow @Prego on TikTok, Instagram and Pinterest. In addition, beginning May 4, 2026, families can visit www.storycorps.org/prego to learn more about the partnership with Prego® and how to store and archive family recordings with the Connection Keeper.

About The Campbell's Company

For more than 155 years, The Campbell's Company (NASDAQ:CPB) (Campbell's) has been connecting people through food they love. Headquartered in Camden, N.J. since 1869, generations of consumers have trusted us to provide delicious and affordable food and beverages. Today, the company is a North American focused brand powerhouse, generating fiscal 2025 net sales of $10.3 billion across two divisions: Meals & Beverages and Snacks. Its portfolio of 16 leadership brands includes Campbell's, Cape Cod, Chunky, Goldfish, Kettle Brand, Lance, Late July, Pace, Pacific Foods, Pepperidge Farm, Prego, Rao's, Snack Factory Pretzel Crisps, Snyder's of Hanover, Swanson and V8. For more information, visit thecampbellscompany.com.

About StoryCorps

Founded in 2003, StoryCorps is a national nonprofit dedicated to helping us believe in each other by illuminating the humanity and possibility in us all, one story at a time. More than 720,000 people, in all 50 states, have recorded interviews about their lives through StoryCorps. The award-winning organization preserves the recordings in its archive at the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress, the largest single collection of human voices ever gathered, and shares select stories with the public through StoryCorps' podcast, radio broadcasts, animated shorts, digital platforms, and best-selling books. These powerful human stories reflect the vast range of American experiences, engender empathy and connection, and remind us how much more we have in common than what divides us. StoryCorps is especially committed to capturing and amplifying the voices of everyday people least heard in the media. Learn more at storycorps.org.

Contact:

The Campbell's Company: Laura McKeever, [email protected]

StoryCorps: Blake Zidell, [email protected]

SOURCE Campbell's