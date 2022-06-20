PORTLAND, Wash, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dyrt, the No. 1 app for camping with the most active online camping community, is now the first reservation platform to waive fees for both campers and campgrounds. The Dyrt started with campgrounds last year, and now is doing the same for campers with a PRO subscription.

Camping with No Extra Booking Fees? The Dyrt Has It for Both Campers and Campgrounds

With over 4 million reviews, photos and tips for more than 40,000 campgrounds across the U.S., The Dyrt is the leading source of camping information online. Last year their commission-free bookings model for properties brought a surge of new bookable inventory as they became the only major camping platform to allow campgrounds, RV parks and private landowners to obtain bookings at no cost whatsoever.

And now The Dyrt is also the only reservation provider to enable campers to bypass extra fees as well. By purchasing The Dyrt PRO , a $36/year premium subscription, campers pay only the campground's nightly rate on all bookings. This large amount of savings is proving very popular with users.

"The camping reservation industry is built on extra booking fees that platforms have to win over and over again," says The Dyrt CEO Kevin Long. "Our model saves The Dyrt PRO subscribers money by waiving those annoying fees. It's Amazon Prime for campground reservations — a subscription that campers will renew year after year because it pays for itself so quickly."

In addition to waiving extra booking fees for campground reservations, The Dyrt PRO members also receive additional PRO Discounts of 10-40 percent off many campgrounds listed on The Dyrt. Subscribing to The Dyrt PRO unlocks additional app features such as PRO Maps, which includes Public Land Maps to find free camping, Cell Service Maps to know where there is service, Road Trip Maps to find the best campgrounds along your route, and Offline Maps to search The Dyrt without cell service.

"We are seeing consumer fatigue with extra expense in outdoor industries as people return to travel," says Kevin Iudicello, a partner at Realization Capital Partners, which recently led The Dyrt's $11M Series B. "The Dyrt has built an incredibly engaged camping community and is perfectly positioned to disrupt the vertical with their PRO Discounts offer. For even occasional campers it's a no-brainer, and for anyone who camps regularly it's a game changer."

Kickstarted by an increase in camping during the pandemic, the camping community is rapidly expanding in the U.S. Last year one in five Americans went camping and 8.3 million people camped for the first time .

"Both experienced campers and newcomers are responding very well to transparent pricing without additional fees," says Long. "And best of all, as campgrounds are increasingly at full capacity , we are helping small business campground owners increase revenue without raising rates, because we don't charge them anything extra either."

