Campus, the Two-Year Online College, Makes Applied AI Part of Every Associate Degree

The two-year accredited college, backed by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, will embed hands-on AI training in the core curriculum of its business, healthcare and information technology programs.

NEW YORK, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Campus, an accredited two-year online college built for the AI era, today announced that every associate degree it offers — in business administration, information technology, and healthcare administration — will now include a six-course Applied AI Concentration. Every Campus student will graduate with the knowledge to apply AI within their profession. Applications for the Fall term are open until September 18.

"Obviously there's a lot that's still getting worked out in terms of the skills that students need to be productive members of the workforce in the future, but so much is already becoming clear, especially in healthcare. How do you analyze existing healthcare processes, how do you understand frontier AI model capabilities, and how do you redesign these processes with AI to be 10 times as efficient? We're teaching students how to do that today," said Tade Oyerinde, founder and Chancellor of Campus.

The Applied AI Concentration was first introduced within Campus' Associate of Arts in Business Administration and is now available to students in the Associate of Science in Information Technology and the Associate of Science in Healthcare Administration programs. As institutions across higher education work to integrate AI into their curricula, the expansion makes Campus one of the first colleges in the country to embed an applied AI concentration within every degree program it offers.



Workers with AI skills earn 56% more than peers in the same role, according to PwC's Global AI Jobs Barometer, and 66% of hiring leaders say they would not hire a candidate without AI skills, per Microsoft and LinkedIn's Work Trend Index.

The 24-credit Applied AI Concentration teaches students to apply artificial intelligence within their field of study, moving from understanding how AI works to leading cross-functional AI strategy:

Introduction to AI — how AI works, what it can and cannot do, and how to use it responsibly

— how AI works, what it can and cannot do, and how to use it responsibly Introduction to Applied AI for Data Analysis — AI-assisted data cleaning, analysis, and data storytelling

— AI-assisted data cleaning, analysis, and data storytelling Applied AI for Document and Linguistic Analysis — using AI to analyze the documents that drive decisions, from market research to contracts and regulatory filings

— using AI to analyze the documents that drive decisions, from market research to contracts and regulatory filings AI Integration in Professional Workflows — applying AI within a professional function and building a custom AI assistant

— applying AI within a professional function and building a custom AI assistant AI Tool Development — foundational programming and AI-assisted software development

— foundational programming and AI-assisted software development Applied AI Capstone — designing AI strategy across business functions and producing an interview-ready portfolio



"General AI literacy is table stakes now; every employer expects it. What separates candidates is whether they can apply AI to the specific problems their industry faces," said professor Jeff Eyet, Campus's Applied AI Program Director. "That's what our programs are designed to do: give students hands-on experience with AI in the context they're actually going to use it."

Throughout the coursework, students will develop portfolios of work they can share with prospective employers. Students gain experience with tools including GitHub and Jupyter notebooks, alongside AI platforms like Gemini, Claude and ChatGPT, and leave the program with work that reflects the expectations of entry-level roles in their field.

The first college built in the AI era, Campus is backed by entrepreneurs and investors including Sam Altman, Shaquille O'Neal, General Catalyst, Founders Fund, and 8VC. The Campus student success model — which provides every student with a dedicated advisor, on-demand tutoring, and personalized coaching — draws on CUNY ASAP research shown to double two-year college graduation rates. Live online classes are taught by faculty who also teach at leading institutions including Stanford, UC Berkeley and Howard University, and the institution is guided by a board of respected former college presidents including John Wilson of Morehouse College and Gail Mellow of LaGuardia Community College. Upon completion, graduates enter the workforce or transfer to a growing number of four-year university transfer partners.

About Campus

Campus is a new way to go to college, built for students looking for a lower-cost, faster launchpad into a career – or a four-year degree. Campus delivers live, online classes taught by professors who also teach at leading universities like Princeton, Stanford, and Howard University. The college's unique approach is grounded in a pioneering technology platform and a heavily-researched student success model that offers students dedicated advisors and on-demand tutoring and coaching to ensure their academic access. Campus was named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies of 2024. To learn more, visit campus.edu.

SOURCE Campus.edu