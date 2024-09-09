Can a Coffee Table Book Change Your Life?

We all have only so many days on this planet. Life Time's stunning, new love letter provides the nudge to make the most of them

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For so many, so much has stopped making sense. We're sadder, lonelier, and more disconnected from ourselves and others than ever. It's a world that seems crazier, more complicated, and more confusing than at any time in our collective memory. The solution, says Jill Palmquist, Life Time Vice President and Chief Storyteller, is to shift our focus to the glory and brevity of the human experience.

"It's more important than ever to remember the magic," says Palmquist. "That we're all here. Alive. Together. That is just the most incredible story."

In This Lifetime serves as a celebration of Life Time's mission, purpose and how it impacts the world. It helps people awaken to and create lives they love and make the most of their short time on this planet.

Her hope is that the brand's new coffee table book, In This Lifetime (Wise Ink, September 2024, ISBN: 978-1-63489-689-4, $105) will serve as an antidote to not just remedy but help optimize people's lives.

Both timeline and tapestry, the book threads a simple, hopeful narrative through typography and design, photography, landscapes, portraits, art and esoterica, for a visual tour de force. It is filled with essays, information, inspiration, and insights.

"In this Lifetime is an organic extension of Life Time, and a reflection of all we've learned from years of working with our members," says Palmquist. "The people we attract are united around common interests and shared values. They're driven to create healthy, happy lives. They delight in inspiring spaces, invigorating workouts, fresh foods, and that crucial sense of human connection and community. They embody a certain spirit and energy—an intense passion and gratitude, and an awareness that life is this big, magnificent thing—and I hope that comes through in this book."

It also serves as a celebration of the company's mission, purpose and how it impacts the world. It helps people awaken to and create lives they love and make the most of their short time on this planet.

"So many people get caught up in just getting through our days, making our lists, focused on our minutiae," reflects Palmquist. "It's akin to sleepwalking through life. We forget how miraculous it is we're here, complete with these curious minds and beautiful souls. We want everyone to wake up to the beauty of the here and now, remind everyone how spectacular it is, offer some guidance, and create both agency and urgency, because while amazing, life is also incredibly short."

The starting point is to understand that your best life rarely happens by default. It takes focus and determination to remember who you are, what's important to you, see past the distractions, stay motivated enough to pursue what you want, and then enjoy it.

In This Lifetime is presented in a way that reflects this truth about how we grow and change. Knowledge, observations, and suggestions are distilled in elegant simplicity, meant to be taken in one beautiful page at a time.

It also serves as a simple guide to tending our humanness that includes caring for the body, enrichment of the mind, and nourishment for the soul. It gently reminds us of what, or who, makes us happy. It may even infuse a little bit of understanding of what life is all about.

Almost nine years in the making, In This Lifetime is a keepsake, a guidebook, a meditation. It's a conversation you want to linger over or return to. It's a love letter to life itself.

For more information about In This Lifetime, visit inthislifetime.life. The book is available at LT Shop.

For more information about Life Time, visit www.lifetime.life or follow on social media at Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

See a downloadable video flip through here.

About The Author

Jill Palmquist is the author of In This Lifetime, a coffee table book that celebrates the beauty and reminds us of the brevity of the human experience. She also serves as Life Time Vice President and Chief Storyteller. A graduate of the University of Minnesota school of Journalism, she worked as an agency copywriter. With the birth of her daughter, she took a leap to go freelance, working on a variety of fun brands for a variety of fun companies, including luxury leisure and lifestyle company, Life Time. While never pretending to understand the founder's brilliant brain, she did understand his heart, and realized her desire to help people see the magnificence of their lives was completely aligned with his. Both her love of the company and responsibilities grew, proving what they say is true-time flies when you're having fun. (That baby girl is now 23 years old.) While happy with all the work she's done for the company, it's true fulfillment she feels in contributing to the brand's recent transformation.

About Life Time

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of more than 170 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The health and wellness pioneer also delivers a range of healthy way of life programs and information via its complimentary Life Time Digital app. The Company's healthy living, healthy aging, healthy entertainment communities and ecosystem serve people 90 days to 90+ years old and is supported by a team of more than 45,000 dedicated professionals. In addition to delivering the best programs and experiences through its clubs, Life Time owns and produces nearly 30 of the most iconic athletic events in the country.

SOURCE Life Time, Inc.