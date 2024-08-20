Can-Am Continues to Forge Ahead with Unrivaled Performance for 2025: Introducing the All-New Outlander 850/1000R and Maverick R Max Lineup

"At its core, Can-Am is a brand that is all about pushing the envelope and creating the ultimate experience for every type of rider, from ranchers to outdoor enthusiasts and racers," said Julie Tourville, Director, Global Marketing, Can-Am Off-Road at BRP. "Producing over 100 horsepower and touting unmatched suspension, handling, design and technology, the new Outlander models are in a league of their own. We are also continuing to blaze the trail in the SSV category with the introduction of the Maverick R Max. From adding brawn to your workday, to conquering the desert, to playing in the mud, the Can-Am lineup of ATVs and SSVs is built to do it all."

2025 Can-Am Outlander 850 and 1000R

Engine

This platform pushes peak performance over the top, with a new Rotax engine, giving it industry-leading horsepower and performance. The double-overhead camshaft 999cc V-twin utilizes a high compression ratio with a high-efficiency intake and exhaust, making the Outlander 1000R the first ATV with triple-digit horsepower, at 101 hp. The new 1000R boasts the fastest acceleration in the industry. The Outlander 850 also offers impressive power, producing 82 hp. Both models include Work, Standard and Sport ride modes, optimizing power delivery and performance for the task at hand.

Transmission

The Outlander 850 and 1000R are equipped with an all-new continuously variable transmission (CVT) that delivers smooth power to the ground, consistent shifts, improves torque and reduces maintenance requirements. The latest pDrive primary clutch is paired with a new, dual-roller-driven pulley, offering instant response and rock-solid reliability.

Chassis & Suspension

More power and higher speeds require greater suspension and handling capability. Designed for ultimate comfort and stability, the Outlander features a new suspension configuration with wide, arched A-arms front and rear, allowing for enhanced vehicle dynamics, including an improved attack angle for smooth obstacle and ditch crossing. Front suspension travel has increased by 1.6 inches to 10.8 inches, while rear suspension has increased by 2.1 inches to 12 inches of travel, offering superior performance and comfort, along with additional ground clearance to crawl over any obstacle on the trail.

Complementing the updated suspension, the steering geometry is also revised, increasing high-speed stability, steering precision and turning radius. A high-strength steel frame enhances durability and rigidity while decreasing weight. The full-length skidplate provides heavy-duty protection.

The 1000R and X mr versions feature a new four-disc system for ultimate braking control. The braking system now offers greater capacity and modulation thanks in part to new metallic brake pads and a new front brake lever with optimized ergonomics.

When it comes to work, the Outlander continues to impress with a class-leading towing capacity of 1,830 pounds and a heavy-duty two-inch hitch receiver.

Design & Technology

With iconic Can-Am styling, the new Outlander pairs comfortable ergonomics with a tough, trail-ready design. Restyled components include front and rear LED lights with a four-point design, a centralized exhaust with an aluminum muffler tip, new wheel design on select packages, specifically designed XPS tires and integrated front and rear bumpers. A new 10-liter (2.5-gallon) rear LinQ removable storage box and 30 liters (8 gallons) of front dropdown storage offer plenty of room for tools and supplies while select packages feature a cell phone storage compartment with a USB charging port.

The Max Limited package features an industry-leading 10.25" touchscreen display with smartphone connectivity. Using the BRP GO! app, riders can access off-road maps, drive settings and more.

Outlander X mr

For riders who call mudholes their playground, the Outlander X mr 850 and 1000R are the ultimate purpose-built machines. The intake, CVT vent and radiator have been repositioned higher to enhance airflow, even when riding in the deepest mud. Similarly, the front bumper is mounted higher and features a 3,500-lb. winch with synthetic rope, designed for getting riders out of the stickiest situations. Ensuring maximum traction in challenging conditions, the Outlander X mr models feature new 30-inch XPS Swamp King XL tires, developed specifically for this machine. An aluminum handlebar with a one-inch riser facilitates optimal riding position, while the J-hook and mud strap offer higher leverage points for vehicle recovery, a feature that is exclusive to the Outlander 1000R X mr. The reinforced, LinQ-compatible rear rack features integrated grab handles that can be used to help riders get out of tough spots.

Lineup Overview

The all-new 2025 Outlander 850 is available in five model configurations, the DPS, XT, X mr, Max DPS and Max XT. The Outlander 1000R lineup also has seven different model configurations, the DPS, XT, X mr, XT-P, Max XT, Max XT-P and Max Limited. To learn more about the 2025 Outlander lineup visit can-am.brp.com.

2025 Can-Am Maverick R Max

Since its introduction last year, the Maverick R has changed the landscape of performance side-by-sides with an industry-leading Rotax 240-horsepower engine paired with a dual-clutch transmission (DCT), unrivaled tall-knuckle suspension design and cutting-edge technology. For 2025, Can-Am is taking the Maverick R experience to the next level and sharing the thrill of the trail with family and friends with the Maverick R Max. Designed for passenger comfort, the four-seat Maverick R Max boasts the most spacious rear passenger seats in its class.

Can-Am engineers optimized the seven-speed DCT for multi-passenger riding with a 40% shorter low-gear ratio, improved torque control for low-speed maneuvers and reinforced components for maximum durability. In addition, the select Maverick R Max packages benefit from an updated 10.25-inch touchscreen display that features built-in GPS, front and rear cameras available at any speed and enhanced visibility of transmission gears and drive modes.

Lineup Overview

The Maverick R Max lineup has four different model configurations, the Max, Max X, X rs and X rs with Smart-Shox. To learn more about the 2025 Maverick R Max lineup visit can-am.brp.com.

