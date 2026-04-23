Can-Am Launches "3 Wheel Collective," A New Global Community Platform Bringing Riders Together Like Never Before

The 3 Wheel Collective serves as an umbrella for the diverse and passionate riding communities that have helped shape the 3-wheel industry from the very beginning. By bringing together established groups, local networks and new riders into one centralized platform, Can-Am is making it easier than ever to connect, share experiences and foster a true sense of belonging on the open road, regardless of background or experience level.

"Built on the belief that riding is better together, the 3 Wheel Collective platform reflects the natural social dynamic of the community, where riders often come together through shared experiences and personal connections," says Marc-Olivier Drouin, Senior Manager of Marketing, Can-Am 3-Wheel Vehicles & Motorcycles at BRP. "In fact, 1 in 5 Can-Am owners bought because they knew someone already riding 3-wheels, reinforcing the powerful role riders play as ambassadors for the brand and the broader riding community."

Through the 3 Wheel Collective, members gain access to curated group rides, exclusive events, unique merchandise and once-in-a-lifetime experiences, while also connecting with well-established riding communities that bring years of expertise, leadership and tradition.

Building on its ongoing support of the global riding community, Can-Am is also proud to highlight its involvement in International Female Ride Day (IFRD), an initiative that unites women riders from around the world every first Saturday of May through a shared passion for the open road. Founded 20 years ago by long-time rider and Can-Am supporter Vicki Gray, the IFRD continues to serve as a powerful way to connect women riders of all backgrounds and experience levels, fostering a strong sense of community while encouraging more women to ride together, both locally and globally.

For more information about Can-Am and the 3 Wheel Collective, visit www.canamonroad.com and www.3wheelcollective.com.

About BRP

BRP Inc. is a global leader in the world of powersports products and powertrains, built on over 80 years of ingenuity, innovation, and intensive consumer focus. Through its portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive brands featuring Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft and pontoons, Can-Am on- and off-road vehicles, Quintrex boats as well as Rotax engines for karts, recreational aircraft and jet boats, BRP unlocks exhilarating adventures and provides access to experiences across different playgrounds. The Company completes its product lines with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel portfolio to fully optimize the riding experience. Headquartered in Quebec, Canada, BRP had annual sales of CA$8.4 billion from over 110 countries and employed close to 17,000 driven, resourceful people as of January 31, 2026.

www.brp.com

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Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, Rotax, Quintrex and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE BRP Inc.