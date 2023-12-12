CAN CLEAN WATER UTILITIES HELP MEET CLIMATE CHALLENGES BY 2050? - NEW NACWA REPORT TO SHOW SIZE OF CLIMATE RESILIENCE FEDERAL FUNDING GAP; SUCCESS STORIES IN NYC AND LA IN FOCUS

New York City Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner and Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts General Manager Join NACWA to Discuss Climate & Resiliency Efforts; NACWA to Release "Resiliency in the Balance" Report.

WASHINGTON, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Will President Biden's $111 billion commitment to the water sector, contained in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), fully address climate adaptation and resilience and be enough to meet the capital investment needs foreseen by public clean water utilities to meet operational and maintenance challenges? What does the federal funding gap for climate resilience look like today and how are utilities advancing this process on the ground in America's largest urban areas like New York City and Los Angeles County? A new report by the National Association of Clean Water Agencies (NACWA) examining these questions and more will be the focus of a national news conference on December 13, 2023, including remarks and real-world resiliency project case studies from the leaders of the New York City Department of Environmental Protection and the Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts. 

Public wastewater and stormwater utilities in the US are racing to implement much-needed climate adaptation and resiliency programs. Clean water agencies are directly impacted by the increased frequency and intensity of storms, rising sea levels, and variations in precipitation patterns associated with climate change. Ensuring that utilities can safeguard their operations is imperative to protect public health and the environment. However, continued federal funding for these critical initiatives to support climate resiliency programs is not guaranteed.

Despite some narratives to the contrary, many water utilities are charging full speed ahead on climate adaptation efforts. A new NACWA report, "Resiliency in the Balance: Funding Challenges for Clean Water Utilities in Addressing Climate Adaptation," examines the funding crisis facing the clean water utility sector in advancing climate resiliency efforts, while also highlighting stand-out projects to meet these challenges head-on by clean water agencies including those in New York City and Los Angeles County.

Wastewater Climate Adaptation and Resilience Funding news event speakers will include:

  • New York City Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Rohit T. Aggarwala;
  • Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts General Manager Robert C. Ferrante; and
  • NACWA Chief Advocacy & Policy Officer Nathan Gardner-Andrews.

News Releases in Similar Topics

