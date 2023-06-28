HOW TO #FLUSHSMART ON SECOND ANNUAL FLUSH SMART DAY

WHITTIER, Calif., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts and the Responsible Flushing Alliance (RFA) are raising awareness of #FlushSmartDay. July 1, 2023 is dedicated to informing the public about the "Do Not Flush" symbol and promoting smart flushing habits to protect sewers, piping in homes, and the environment.

"As a wastewater agency with 1,400 miles of sewer, we see the damage caused by flushing wet wipes and other materials that should not be flushed," said Robert Ferrante, Chief Engineer and General Manager for the Sanitation Districts. "Our job is to ensure the sewers operate smoothly and this includes working with the public to avoid flushing wipes and other materials that can clog pipes and sewers."

Sanitation experts recommending only flushing the "three P's"—pee, poo and (toilet) paper. When other materials are flushed, they can combine with fats, oils and grease (FOG) to create concrete-like masses known as fatbergs. These fatbergs can clog pipes, resulting in costly repairs and sewage overflows that can contaminate our environment. 

In response to this growing problem, states including California, Washington, Oregon, Illinois and Colorado have enacted wet wipes labelling laws. These laws require manufacturers to label wet wipes as "Do Not Flush" if they are not safe to flush. Instead, such wipes should be disposed in the trash.

To learn more about #FlushSmartDay or the Responsible Flushing Alliance, visit www.flushsmart.org.

The Sanitation Districts are a regional agency that serves 5.5 million people in 78 cities and unincorporated territory within Los Angeles County. The agency protects public health and the environment through innovative and cost-effective wastewater and solid waste management and, in doing so, convert waste into resources such as recycled water, energy and recycled materials. For more information on the Sanitation Districts, please visit www.lacsd.org.

