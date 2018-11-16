Can I Flush That? Tacoma's Harts Services Advises Homeowners

Hart has put together a list of items people might believe are flushable even if they aren't:

"Flushable" wipes – One of the main culprits when it comes to sewer line clogs, many wipes (for both adults and babies) are labeled as being "flushable". Despite this labeling, these products should be disposed of in the trash and not in the toilet. These wipes are responsible for an increasing number of clogs and cause massive amounts of damage every year. Feminine hygiene products – Another item responsible for many sewer line problems is feminine hygiene products. These don't degrade in the sewer system, causing costly backups. Hart says that next to wipes, hygiene products are probably the second-most common flushed item to cause problems with sewers. Dental floss – It's small and is mainly used in the bathroom, which leads people to believe they can toss their floss into the toilet after use. Dental floss is not biodegradable, which can cause other materials to attach to it and cause clogged pipes. Cotton swabs – These are small, made from cotton and mostly used in the bathroom, which leads many people to believe they are flushable. A house's plumbing contains many turns and curves, and cotton swabs can get stuck if they turn vertical along the way. This can lead to other materials getting caught onto the swab and creating a plumbing problem. Cotton balls – Popular for holiday crafts due to their snow-like appearance, cotton balls do not break down in pipes, which can lead to blockages. Medication – While flushing pills down the toilet isn't likely to cause damage that requires repairs, they still shouldn't be flushed. Flushed medication can find its way into the groundwater, contaminating the water supply. This is an even greater concern for those who get their water from wells.

"With the holidays coming up and families coming together, this is a good time to remind people of what shouldn't go down the toilet," Hart said. "The last thing you want is to have a clogged sewer line on Christmas Day because someone flushed a baby wipe, paper towel or cotton swab due to incorrect labeling."

