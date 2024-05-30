Can NJ's Cannabis Market Overtake New York? Find Out At The Benzinga Cannabis Market Spotlight Event

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga , America's fastest-growing financial news site, is excited to announce its next Cannabis Market Spotlight event and Canna Founders Pitch Competition , set to take place at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center in New Jersey on June 17, 2024. Following a sold-out spotlight event in California in February and a 2,000-person Cannabis Capital Conference in Florida in April, Benzinga's New Jersey conference is poised to cultivate high-impact networking and deliver an agenda that positions New Jersey and surrounding markets for success.

Benzinga is hosting its next regional spotlight event in New Jersey on June 17th. While the Garden State will be the primary focus, we're also getting inquiries from New York, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut, which makes this a can't-miss networking opportunity for the entire region.

This premier event, focused on high-impact networking, offers a chance to connect and create lasting business relationships. Engage with top industry figures in structured sessions and casual mixers, turning each interaction into a potential business breakthrough. It's more than networking: It's where the future of cannabis in New Jersey (and beyond) is shaped. Be part of the defining conversation.

The Pitch Contest

Benzinga has partnered with Rooted in Good, Curaleaf's philanthropy arm, to bring the Canna Founders Pitch Competition to New Jersey. If you are running a business with a product or service in the market and ready for sales, with less than $250,000 in revenue last year, you are welcome to apply until June 3rd!

Prizes:

Winner: $5,000 and a chance to compete in the Rooted In Good Cannabis Demo Day during Boston Cannabis Week for an additional $25,000 .

Runner-Up: $2,500 and a chance to compete in the Rooted In Good Cannabis Demo Day during Boston Cannabis Week for an additional $25,000.

Apply here .

Event Topics and Speakers

Join us and:

Discover New Jersey's burgeoning cannabis market potential and retail opportunities.

Understand supply chain logistics and cultivation challenges in a newly legal landscape.

Navigate New Jersey's regulatory framework and compliance for cannabis businesses.

Discuss strategies for shifting the illicit market to a regulated, legal framework.

Network with New Jersey state officials, industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and investors.

Gain insights from high-profile figures and pioneers in the cannabis industry.

Explore the role of cannabis lounges as unique tourism attractions near NYC .

Featured Speakers:

Jennifer Cabrera , Partner – Vicente LLP

, Partner – Vicente LLP Jon Purow , Partner – Greenspoon Marder LLP

, Partner – Greenspoon Marder LLP Luna Stower , Chief Impact Officer – Ispire

, Chief Impact Officer – Ispire Suzan Nickelson , Founder & CEO – Holistic Solutions

, Founder & CEO – Holistic Solutions Joshua Hirschey , President – Timeless Vapes

, President – Timeless Vapes David Hart , CEO – The Cannabist Company

, CEO – The Cannabist Company Laurie Parfitt , Founder & CEO – LKP Impact Consulting

, Founder & CEO – LKP Impact Consulting Pablo Zuanic , Managing Partner – Zuanic & Associates

, Managing Partner – Zuanic & Associates Dr. Chanda Macias , CEO and Chairwoman of the Board of Managers – Women Grow

, CEO and Chairwoman of the Board of Managers – Women Grow Justin Singer , Partner – Feuerstein Kulick LLP

, Partner – Feuerstein Kulick LLP Chirali V. Patel, Managing Partner – Blaze Law Firm LLP

Donny Moskovic , Principal Strategist – Katz & Associates

, Principal Strategist – Katz & Associates Sarah Trent , Founder & CEO – Valley Wellness

, Founder & CEO – Valley Wellness Todd Johnson , Executive Director – New Jersey Cannabis Trade Association

, Executive Director – New Jersey Cannabis Trade Association Jon Lowen , Co-CEO – Surfside Solutions Inc.

, Co-CEO – Surfside Solutions Inc. Julio Casado , CEO – ANJA

, CEO – ANJA Trip McDermott, COO – Verano

Matt Karnes , Founder – GreenWave Advisors

, Founder – GreenWave Advisors Anthony Coniglio , CEO – NewLake Capital Partners

, CEO – NewLake Capital Partners Solonje Burnett, Co-Founder, Chief Culture + Community Officer – Erven

Jason Ackerman , Founder – Joyleaf

, Founder – Joyleaf Brian Adams , CEO – Nimbus Cannabis Co

, CEO – Nimbus Cannabis Co Marc Claybon , Principal-Tax – Crowe

, Principal-Tax – Crowe Lou Magazzu , Partner – Weiner Law Group LLP

, Partner – Weiner Law Group LLP Richie Proud , CEO – iAnthus

, CEO – iAnthus Jeremy Berke , Founder and EIC – Cultivated News

, Founder and EIC – Cultivated News Wesley McWhite III , Director, Office of Diversity & Inclusion – NJ Cannabis Regulatory Commission

, Director, Office of Diversity & Inclusion – NJ Cannabis Regulatory Commission Christopher Riggs , Acting Executive Director – NJ Cannabis Regulatory Commission

, Acting Executive Director – NJ Cannabis Regulatory Commission Tom Zuber , Managing Partner – Zuber Lawler

, Managing Partner – Kenneth Rose , Fund Co-Manager – Abraxis Eagle Fund

, Fund Co-Manager – Abraxis Eagle Fund Joshua Krane , Executive General Manager – Garden Greens

, Executive General Manager – Garden Greens Gabriella Wilday , CEO – Molly Ann Farms

, CEO – Molly Ann Farms Robert Vanisko , Communications Director – AYR Wellness

, Communications Director – AYR Wellness Joshua "Raz" Rassin, Co-Founder – TICAL

Ticket Pricing:

General Admission – Early Bird: $197.00 (Regular price: $249.00 )

(Regular price: ) Investor Pass: Free for institutional and accredited investors. Email [email protected] to qualify.

Venue: New Brunswick Performing Arts Center, 60 Bayard St. New Brunswick, NJ 08901

Parking Information:

NBPAC Parking Garage – 60 Bayard St, New Brunswick

Morris Street Deck – Rockoff Hall, 70 New St. New Brunswick

About Benzinga: Benzinga is a dynamic and innovative media company that provides essential news and data to the financial community. The Cannabis Market Spotlight event series offers a unique platform for networking, deal-making, and gaining insights into the future of the cannabis sector.

About Rooted In Good: Rooted In Good by Curaleaf is dedicated to fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion within the cannabis industry, supporting social equity, and promoting environmental sustainability.

For more information and to apply for the Canna Founders Pitch Competition, please visit this website .

