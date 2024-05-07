CAN TV Launches New Monthly Program "Chicago Politics" on May 19

Hosted by Veteran Journalist Hugo Balta, Show Will Examine the City's Unique Political Landscape and Issues Impacting Diverse Communities

CHICAGO, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Steadfast in its mission to deliver thought-provoking content and hyperlocal journalism, CAN TV , Chicago's premiere hub for community access news and educational resources, is launching a new television program, Chicago Politics, on Sunday, May 19 at 12 p.m. CT on CAN TV19.

Chicago Politics

Chicago Politics will take a closer look at the politics and politicians that make Chicago's political machine one-of-a-kind. In addition to person-to-person interviews with community leaders, activists, and politicians, each monthly episode aims to unpack how democracy works: decisions made in the halls of the City Council and how the state assembly directly impacts Chicago's diverse communities. Chicago Politics will inform, educate, empower, and activate viewers to get civically involved and tap into their accountability – and power – as constituents and voters who deserve a say in decision-making.

The monthly program will be hosted by Hugo Balta , the current host of CAN TV Original Program 3 Questions With… and a veteran journalist. His past experiences include being the executive editor of The Chicago Reporter, news director of WTTW, and editor at WBBM News Radio. He is also the twice president and a Hall of Fame member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists. Samantha Lampkin, an Emmy Award-winning journalist, media consultant and Chicago native, will serve as Chicago Politics lead correspondent. Her past career experiences include being a television news producer for markets in Missouri, Las Vegas and Chicago. She was also an on-air personality for the ABC news affiliate in Las Vegas, and radio personality at Chicago's WVON 1690AM. She is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists.

"Through this show, we aim not only to revitalize civic engagement but also to remind viewers that solutions often come from the ground up," said Balta. "We'll investigate the responses to the issues that matter most to Chicagoans, especially to Black and Brown communities, in order to determine what is and is not working and, in doing so, demand better from those in power."

The premiere episode will explore and analyze the rise and fall of 'Bring Home Chicago,' while Lampkin visits residents of the South Loop neighborhood to talk with staff and clients of Issues Barber & Beauty Salon about their thoughts surrounding the referendum. Jose Muñoz, Executive Director of La Casa Norte, who has experienced homelessness, will provide exclusive commentary related to the importance of creating a revenue stream to help the unhoused.

Chicago Politics will air monthly on Sundays at 12 p.m. CST on CAN TV cable channel 19, and streaming live on cantv.org and on the can tv+ app. It will also be available on Roku and Fire TV Stick.

"Chicago Politics is a reflection of CAN TV's mission to elevate voices often underrepresented in mainstream discourse," said Darrious Hilmon, Executive Director of CAN TV. "I'm thrilled to provide another resource to Chicagoans and look forward to the conversations – and more importantly actions – this program will ignite in our communities."

View a preview of Chicago Politics here .

To learn more about CAN TV, visit www.cantv.org .

About Chicago Access Network Television (CAN TV)

Established by the City of Chicago in 1983 to maximize the involvement of Chicago residents and groups in cable television, CAN TV delivers over 140 hours of original, hyper-local programming each week. Additionally, CAN TV gives every Chicagoan a voice on cable television by providing training, facilities, equipment, and airtime for Chicago residents and nonprofit groups. CAN TV's five local cable channels (CAN TV 19, 21, 27, 36 and 42) reach more than one million viewers in the city of Chicago. In 2023 (Jan-Dec), CAN TV programming was watched by more than 34.4 million viewers.

