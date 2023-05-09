CAN TV Partners with Latino News Network, Co-produces “3 Questions With…”

Platform Continues to Amplify the Voices of Community Leaders and Journalists

CHICAGO, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CAN TV , Chicago's hub for community centric news, hyperlocal stories and educational resources, is proud to announce its partnership with the Latino News Network (LNN) , an independent, multimedia digital news outlet with local newsrooms in the Northeast and Midwest, including IL Latino News . In the partnership, CAN TV will support the production of "3 Questions With…" (3QW), a public affairs program that focuses on the social determinants of health and democracy.

Hosted by Hugo Balta , publisher of LNN, the weekly show will feature thoughtful conversations with community leaders working to solve the most pressing social issues in their spaces. Balta, a veteran journalist whose past experiences include being the executive editor of The Chicago Reporter, news director of WTTW News and editor at WBBM News Radio, is also the twice president and a Hall of Fame member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists.

"This partnership is a key step in redefining the importance of thoughtful, community-centric journalism," said Darrious Hilmon, executive director of CAN TV. "We're thrilled to provide Chicagoans with another way to access LNN's incredible reporting, and look forward to expanding the partnership in the months to come, shining a spotlight on the stories that matter most."

3QW will air weekly on Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. CT, and will also be available on streaming services, including Roku, Fire TV Stick and iOS and Android devices. The program will also be available in podcast form. The first show will air on May 10 and feature Dr. Geraldine Luna, medical director for Chicago's Department of Public Health.

"When we began speaking with CAN TV about 3QW, we knew we wanted to go beyond a look into social issues - we've built the program's foundation on solutions, which I believe is essential to actually overcoming societal pressures and divides and instead creating a more equitable and sustainable world," said Balta. "Today, we need community voices and leaders elevated and amplified, and this partnership will perfectly align with that mission."

This announcement is the latest in CAN TV's continued push to amplify the voices of local reporting and community leaders. As it enters its 40th year, the community television network is launching a new spring lineup of signature programming that will continue to connect Chicagoans to hyperlocal stories and the people who make Chicago such a great place to live, work and play. To stay up to date with new releases and announcements, and for more information on CAN TV, visit www.cantv.org.

ABOUT CAN TV

For four decades, CAN TV has unlocked the voices of Chicagoans with community access news, hyperlocal stories and journalistic education and resources. Through signature and public programming, alongside educational opportunities that build media literacy, skill and independence, CAN TV takes community access to the next level, supporting local Chicagoans to hear and tell the stories that matter most. CAN TV's programming can be viewed on its five local cable channels (CAN TV 19, 21, 27, 36 and 42) or on streaming platforms including Roku, Fire TV Stick and iOS and Android devices. For more information on the organization and upcoming initiatives, events and programming specials, visit www.cantv.org .

