Can We Steal You For A Seltzer?! Smirnoff Returns As The Official Hard Seltzer Of Bachelor Nation With A New Look & Flavors Fans Can Fall For

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bachelor Franchise and Smirnoff Seltzer have proven to be the perfect couple! Smirnoff will continue the brand's journey as the Official Hard Seltzer of Bachelor Nation with two new zero sugar hard seltzer 12-packs along for the ride. To kick-off the new season, Smirnoff is popping an important question to viewers nationwide in the form of the "Can We Steal You for a Seltzer?" campaign. As part of the new platform, Smirnoff is getting Bachelorette fans 21+ Tuesday night ready by 'stealing them for a seltzer' with the help of their favorite Bachelor Nation alums during key moments (aka steals) throughout the season.

Smirnoff Seltzer introduces two new zero sugar hard seltzer variety packs, including six new flavors and several fall seasonal sips.

With the new seltzer offerings, Smirnoff has something for everyone and every occasion this season. In addition to a sleek new look perfect for any rose ceremony, both 12-packs allow consumers to responsibly enjoy a new assortment of delicious flavors from a brand they love. In the core variety pack, perfect for curling up on the couch on Tuesday nights, consumers can enjoy the new Lemon Lime, Black Cherry and Orange flavors, as well as returning fan-favorite and winner of the Product of the Year Award in 2018, Berry Lemonade. In the limited-edition fall pack, which is the perfect addition to any fall activity from "homegating," to pumpkin picking and more, Smirnoff Seltzer is introducing new seasonal Peach, Raspberry and Blackberry flavors, along with bringing back Cranberry Lime.

"The Bachelor franchise and Seltzer category both generate a lot of engaging conversation, so It only made sense to continue our partnership as 'The Official Hard Seltzer of Bachelor Nation,'" said Krista Kiisk, Brand Director, Smirnoff. "With our two new variety packs and six brand-new flavors, we are offering delicious flavors like Black Cherry and Lemon Lime, all with zero sugar that taste great. With these new offerings, the most dramatic decision fans will make while viewing on Tuesday nights is which flavor to choose."

Smirnoff Seltzer first announced a partnership with The Bachelor Franchise in January with the launch of the "Will You Accept This Rosé" campaign, which featured Bachelor-alum Mike Johnson surprising super fans at watch parties in New York City and Chicago. This season, Bachelor and Smirnoff Seltzer fans alike will be in for a treat as some familiar faces will begin popping up in their social feeds, at their virtual parties and during key moments throughout the season. While Smirnoff will continue to offer its rosé seltzer options, the brand is expanding the focus of The Bachelor partnership to highlight full Smirnoff zero sugar portfolio, which contains its award-winning Smirnoff Zero Sugar Infusions lineup featuring three flavor variants, Cucumber & Lime, Watermelon & Mint and Strawberry & Rose.

Starting this October, both Smirnoff Zero Sugar Seltzer variety packs will be available in stores nationwide wherever Smirnoff RTD is sold. Each variant contains only 90 calories, zero sugar and one carb*, and are available at a suggested retail price of $15.99.

While contestants will be looking to steal hearts, Smirnoff wants to steal you for a seltzer. With the new Smirnoff variety packs, it has never been easier to find your perfect zero sugar match, but please drink responsibly.

*Per 12 fl. oz.-Average Analysis: Calories-90; Carbohydrates-1 G; Protein-0 G; Fat-0

