SMIRNOFF SMASH VODKA SODA 'RALLIES' AT PICKLE FEST WITH FOOTBALL LEGEND DREW BREES TO KICK OFF FALL "SMASH" PICKLEBALL SERIES

As true fans know, Smirnoff never passes up a SMASH hit. That's why, all weekend long, players 21+ are invited to enjoy flavorful competition at the Smirnoff SMASH Pickleball Court. Whether SMASH-ing it on the court or spectating from the sideline, pickleball fans can enjoy the latest double hit from Smirnoff SMASH Vodka Soda with all four vibrant flavors at the VIP Lounge and free Smirnoff swag up for grabs.

"We are excited to bring NOLA Pickle Fest back and team up with Smirnoff SMASH Vodka Soda to unite fans and enthusiastic players for this unique, festival-style pickleball tournament," said Brees. "This weekend is all about bringing the community together for fun and bold competition."

If you couldn't make it down South this time, never fear – Smirnoff is taking the competition on the road and calling all pickleball fans to join in on the Smirnoff SMASH Series! Bringing SMASH Vodka Soda's doubly delicious flavors to three additional markets, including Illinois, Michigan and Arizona, the new Ready-To-Drink offering is teaming up with local legends to host the tournaments and play alongside fans. Who knows, you might get a chance to meet (or beat) your favorite legend on the court! Dates to be announced in advance of other markets.

The Smirnoff SMASH Series follows the first-ever Smirnoff SMASH Pickle Bowl, where the brand served up pickleball with an unexpected twist and featured some of the biggest names in culture including Saweetie, Vernon Davis, Scheana Shay, and more. From football's biggest weekend in February to our colorful court in NOLA, we're bringing SMASH hits wherever we go.

"Smirnoff SMASH Vodka Soda is basking in America's latest sports obsession – pickleball," said Lisa Lee, Director Smirnoff Pre-Mix, Diageo. "As an OG of flavor and fun, we look to encourage fans (21+) who both love pickleball and all the celebrations that come after the game with friends, family and colleagues. It's one of the most popular sports bringing the collective together, and we will keep elevating it in the coming months."

With a thrilling and unexpected collision of two bold flavors in one can and 100 calories each, Smirnoff SMASH Vodka Soda will be a SMASH hit at any party or get together. Available in Watermelon Lime, Pineapple Orange, Raspberry Peach and Strawberry Dragon Fruit, these gluten-free RTD offerings are sold in variety packs, the suggested retail price is $17.99 per 12-pack, or $8.99 per 6-pack. Visit Smirnoff.com to find Smirnoff SMASH Vodka Soda on shelves near you.

About SMIRNOFF

Smirnoff has been giving the people what they want since 1864, revolutionizing drinking culture across generations: from inventing the Mule and reimagining the vodka martini to creating a cultural mainstay that defines the flavored malt beverage category with the launch of Smirnoff Ice in 2000.

Because the brand is dedicated to the people and their evolving taste preferences, Smirnoff has an option for everyone along with a dedicated history of adding fun to any occasion while keeping diversity and inclusion at the forefront. Truly showing the power of socializing when everyone (21+) is invited to celebrate.

The Smirnoff portfolio offers a variety of options for adults across vodka and flavored malt beverages. Current offerings include foundations in Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka and Smirnoff Ice, a line of flavors in North America and ready-to-serve flavored malt beverages including Smirnoff Seltzer and Smirnoff Ice Smash. From culturally relevant limited editions to new innovations and zero sugar offerings, Smirnoff has always been known for quality and affordability, and prides itself on giving the people what they want.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO ) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com . Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com , for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow on Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

