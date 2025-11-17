Can You File A Lawsuit If You're Burned by Hot Coffee from Starbucks?

MIAMI, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Jason Turchin, a national personal injury law firm, can help customers burned by hot coffee or tea from Starbucks. These scalding burn injuries can occur when beverages are served too hot, lids come loose, or cups collapse—often resulting in serious pain, permanent scarring, and costly medical treatment.

"Coffee burn injuries are more common than most people think, and Starbucks is no exception," says Jason Turchin, Esq., a product liability and injury attorney. "If the company or its employees were negligent, customers may be entitled to compensation."

Common Causes of Starbucks Coffee Burn Injuries

The firm can investigate incidents involving:

Loose or defective lids that spill hot liquid onto the customer





that spill hot liquid onto the customer Overfilled or overheated beverages exceeding safe temperature limits





exceeding safe temperature limits Drive-thru spills during handoff of the drink





during handoff of the drink Collapsing or leaking cups causing unexpected burns

These accidents can cause second- and third-degree burns, often to the lap, hands, chest, or thighs—especially in drive-thru incidents or when hot drinks are passed to children. Victims could be eligible for compensation through a Starbucks hot coffee lawsuit.

Steps to Take After a Coffee Burn at Starbucks

If you're burned by a hot beverage from Starbucks, consider the following:

Seek medical attention immediately – Burns can worsen quickly and may require emergency treatment.



Take photos of your injuries, the drink, and the cup/lid if possible.



Preserve the evidence – Keep the cup, lid, receipt, and any clothing or items damaged in the spill.



Report the incident to the Starbucks location or through their corporate customer service.



Contact a burn injury lawyer to discuss your legal rights and next steps.

"If the spill happened because of poor training, improper temperature, or defective packaging like a broken lid or overfilled cup, Starbucks may be liable," adds Turchin.

Contact the Law Offices of Jason Turchin

If you or a loved one was burned by hot coffee from Starbucks, call the Law Offices of Jason Turchin at (800) 337-7755 or visit www.jasonturchin.com for a free consultation.

About the Law Offices of Jason Turchin

The firm represents burn victims and personal injury clients nationwide. Jason Turchin, Esq. has been featured in CBS Evening News, Forbes, and Rolling Stone for his work advocating for consumer safety and injury victims.

SOURCE Law Offices of Jason Turchin