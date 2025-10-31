Hot Coffee Burn Lawsuits: What to Do If You Are Burned by Hot Coffee or Tea

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Jason Turchin, a national personal injury law firm, is helping victims who suffer burn injuries from hot coffee or tea pursue compensation through hot liquid burn lawsuits.

"Burns from coffee, tea, or other hot beverages can cause serious injuries, especially when the drink is served excessively hot or the cup or lid is defective," says Jason Turchin, Esq., a product liability attorney who has represented numerous scald burn victims. "Many people don't realize they may have a valid legal claim after a spill."

Common Causes of Coffee and Tea Burn Injuries

The firm is investigating claims involving:

Lids that pop off unexpectedly





Cups that collapse or leak





Drive-thru handoffs resulting in spills





Excessively hot beverages served above safe temperatures





Lack of warning about the temperature of the drink

These incidents often happen at fast food restaurants, convenience stores, drive-thrus, cafes, or even airlines and can lead to second- or third-degree burns, scarring, nerve damage, and emotional trauma.

What to Do After a Hot Beverage Burn

If you are burned by hot coffee or tea:

Seek immediate medical attention – Burns can worsen quickly and may require professional care.



Document the incident – Take photos of the burns, the cup, lid, and receipt if available.



Report the injury – Notify the business where the spill occurred and request an incident report.



Preserve the evidence – Keep the cup, lid, or beverage container if possible.



Contact a burn injury attorney – A Florida burn injury lawyer can investigate whether a defective product or employee negligence caused the burn.

"These are often not just minor accidents. Some of our clients have required skin grafts and suffered permanent scarring," adds Turchin. "If the injury was preventable, the company responsible should be held accountable."

Contact the Law Offices of Jason Turchin

If you or a loved one suffered burns from hot coffee or tea, contact the Law Offices of Jason Turchin for a free consultation at (800) 337-7755 or visit www.jasonturchin.com.

About the Law Offices of Jason Turchin

The Weston, FL based firm represents burn victims nationwide in product liability and personal injury lawsuits. Jason Turchin, Esq. has been featured in CBS Evening News, Forbes, and Rolling Stone for his work advocating for injury victims.

Contact:

Jason Turchin

(800) 337-7755

[email protected]

SOURCE Law Offices of Jason Turchin