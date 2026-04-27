Can You Keep Up with 80 Teams to Row 2 Million Meters? Competition Raises Money for CrossFit® Program for Cancer Survivors

Over 80 teams expected to compete for bragging rights

DETROIT, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute is partnering with Wayne State University School of Medicine and CrossFit® gyms throughout the state to raise money for the CrossFit® and Physical Activity: A Better Life Experience (CAPABLE) program by creating a high-energy challenge of rowing millions of meters. Participants are asked to form teams to collectively contribute to the 2-million-meter goal. Million Meter Row is an indoor competition that takes place on Saturday, May 9, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at CrossFit in the D, one of the CAPABLE CrossFit gym partners, located at 150 Michigan Avenue in Detroit.

The Million Meter Row is a fundraiser that supports CrossFit programming for cancer survivors. (GettyImages- 2214888957)

"This event is exciting, and participants look forward to it each year. They like to compete to see which team can get to their contribution of 25,000 meters the fastest, so they can brag about this accomplishment," said Jennifer Beebe-Dimmer, Ph.D., MPH, leader of the Population Studies (PS) Research Program, scientific director of the Epidemiology Research Core at Karmanos and professor of Oncology at Wayne State. "With each team's efforts, we are supporting CAPABLE, ensuring cancer survivors the opportunity to learn from CrossFit experts on how they can incorporate this training into their fitness routine at their own level of exercise."

What is CAPABLE?

CAPABLE is an interventional trial designed by Dr. Beebe-Dimmer, principal investigator, to help survivors learn how to meet the exercise recommendations of the American Cancer Society (ACS). ACS recommends that cancer survivors resume regular physical activity as soon as possible after diagnosis. Since 2017, Dr. Beebe-Dimmer has partnered with numerous gyms in Southeast Michigan, mid-Michigan and Northern Michigan, to offer this free 12-week program to survivors annually, helping build strength and improve overall fitness.

"Exercising has a large impact on our physical, but also our mental well-being. We have seen tremendous success with many cancer survivors participating in CAPABLE. Physical activity is so important to our health, but especially after a cancer diagnosis," Dr. Beebe-Dimmer explained.

Visit karmanos.org/CAPABLE for more information.

Sign Up to Row and Raise Money for CAPABLE

Teams of five are encouraged to sign up with the goal of collectively completing 25,000 meters, but individual rowers may also sign up for the competition. The goal is to have 80 teams, participate in two heats (40 teams each heat). The first heat begins at 9 a.m. and the second starts at noon. In both heats, all teams aim to reach a grand total of 2 million meters.

Each participant donates $50 to sign up and is encouraged to fundraise for the event. This gives teams another bragging right if they raise the most money for the CAPABLE program. There is also a virtual opportunity to participate.

During the intense atmosphere, there will be a DJ, a silent auction, a raffle, and a food truck nearby.

Gather your team and register online at karmanos.org/mmr. View the flyer here.

Can't Make It, But Still Want to Give?

For an additional opportunity to support CAPABLE, click here.

About the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute

Karmanos Cancer Institute is a leader in transformative cancer care, research and education through courage, commitment and compassion. The Karmanos vision is a world free of cancer. As part of McLaren Health Care, Karmanos is the largest provider of cancer care and research in Michigan. For more than 75 years, the administrative and research headquarters, along with the premier specialty cancer hospital, have been located in downtown Detroit. With multiple network sites, Karmanos delivers world-renowned care and access to clinical trials throughout Michigan and northern Ohio. The National Cancer Institute recognizes Karmanos as one of the best cancer centers in the nation with a comprehensive cancer center designation. Its academic partnership with the Wayne State University School of Medicine provides the framework for cancer research and education – defining new standards of care and improving survivorship. For more information, call 1-800-KARMANOS (800-527-6266) or visit karmanos.org. Follow Karmanos on Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

SOURCE Karmanos Cancer Institute