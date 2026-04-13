This unforgettable evening of laughter and good vibes supports high school and postgraduate students training in oncology research and clinical care careers

DETROIT, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute is bringing together stakeholders, donors, cancer survivors, caregivers, staff, and the community for a night of laughter at Karmanos Comedy Champions. This unique event is "where courage meets comedy." The night's headliner is comedian Michael Kosta, known for his career in stand-up comedy and late-night television, including as a host on The Daily Show. Proceeds from the event will support the cancer research training programs led by Karmanos' Office of Cancer Research Training and Education Coordination. Karmanos Comedy Champions will be held at The Harmonie Club in Detroit (311 E. Grand River Ave., Detroit, MI 48226) on Saturday, May 9, 2026, from 6 to 11 p.m.

Comedian Michael Kosta headlines Karmanos Comedy Champions, benefiting cancer research training programs at the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute.

"Cancer research and patient advocates will be under one roof with a common goal: support the future of oncology research. Today's students will be the scientists in the labs at Karmanos continuing the work that our researchers are currently doing," said Arnold D'Ambrosio, chief development officer at Karmanos Cancer Institute. "We are excited that Michael Kosta has agreed to help us in this important effort. The money that we raise at this fun event will assist in providing students with the fundamentals, mentorships, and guidance they need to begin a successful career and align with Karmanos' vision of 'a world free of cancer' through future breakthrough treatments and discoveries."

Building the Pipeline for Discovery

The Office of Cancer Research Training and Education Coordination (CRTEC) supports education, mentorship and career development across every stage of learning, from middle school students discovering science for the first time to postdoctoral researchers advancing breakthroughs in cancer biology. Led by Morhaf Al Achkar, M.D., Ph.D., MS, FAAFP, associate center director of Education at Karmanos, the program's impact extends across Michigan and beyond, creating a robust and sustainable pipeline of future scientists, clinicians and educators.

"We are sparking the curiosity of the next generation to carry forward the vital work of understanding cancer and developing better treatments—and ultimately, a cure," said Dr. Al Achkar. "By giving students direct experiences and mentorship that can grow over time, we help them see the possibilities of a career in oncology and scientific research. With our National Cancer Institute Comprehensive Cancer Center designation and our strong partnership with Wayne State, the long-term goal is for these students to pursue further education and training and ultimately bring their expertise back to Detroit."

CRTEC Programs include:

Detroit Future Healers : Connects high school students with Karmanos researchers and clinicians through lab tours, field trips and mentorship.

: Connects high school students with Karmanos researchers and clinicians through lab tours, field trips and mentorship. The Biomedical Career Advancement Pipeline : A six-week summer research experience.

: A six-week summer research experience. The Medical Mentor Pathway Program : Provides upperclassmen high school and undergraduate students with shadowing and mentorship through two-week rotations with physicians and scientists across 16 specialties.

: Provides upperclassmen high school and undergraduate students with shadowing and mentorship through two-week rotations with physicians and scientists across 16 specialties. Cancer Biology NextGen Scholars : Offers students a 10-week mentored cancer research experience at Karmanos and Wayne State University.

: Offers students a 10-week mentored cancer research experience at Karmanos and Wayne State University. Cancer Biology Graduate Program: Supports Ph.D., M.D./Ph.D., and M.S. students, emphasizing basic, translational and population science research, complemented by specialized training programs in community outreach, career mentoring and research workshops.

Supports Ph.D., M.D./Ph.D., and M.S. students, emphasizing basic, translational and population science research, complemented by specialized training programs in community outreach, career mentoring and research workshops. Medical Physics Graduate Program: Equips students with the expertise to advance radiation therapy, diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine, developing both the tools and the talent essential to precision cancer care.

Learn more about what CRTEC provides students at karmanos.org/crtec.

Bringing the Healing Laughs at Karmanos Comedy Champions

Opening Act: Hip-Prov

The night begins with Hip-Prov, a Detroit-based improv group. Hip-Prov is a new concept game show that blends improvisation with hip-hop music. Hosted and produced by Tam White, a local comedic performer, the idea came about during the pandemic and has blossomed into a presence in the comedy space across the state. Audience members may join in the fun, providing suggestions and even joining the performers on stage.

Headliner: Michael Kosta

Southeast Michigan native, Michael Kosta, will grace the stage with his side-splitting humor. The Emmy-winning host of The Daily Show on Comedy Central is well known for his numerous late-night appearances, including The Tonight Show, Conan, Seth Meyers, and @midnight. Currently, his Comedy Central stand-up special, Michael Kosta: Detroit. NY. LA. is now streaming, and he can be seen on Tracy Morgan's new NBC series, The Rise and Fall of Reggie Dinkins. Kosta is a former professional tennis player who now hosts the podcast Tennis Anyone, contributes to the Tennis Channel, and published the memoir "Lucky Loser," chronicling his path from the court to comedy.

"I'm excited to return to Michigan to headline a show that will impact future cancer researchers in Detroit," Kosta shared. "Cancer isn't funny, but Karmanos realizes sometimes you do need to laugh to feel better, and that's what this night is all about. No one knows better than Karmanos just how precious life is, so let's celebrate our lives and raise some money for life-saving cancer research along the way."

Doors open at 6 p.m. with a strolling dinner. Hip-Prov will open the night at 8:05 p.m., and Michael Kosta will take the stage at 8:45 p.m. The night will conclude with an after-party at 9:45 p.m., featuring entertainment and desserts.

Get Your Tickets

Tickets for Karmanos Comedy Champions are on sale now. General admission is $250 and includes event and afterparty admission. Champion Tickets are $350, and include event admission, preferred show seating, afterparty admission, and access to the meet-and-greet with Michael Kosta.

Sponsorships are also available.

To buy tickets or to commit to a sponsorship, visit karmanos.org/comedychampions, email [email protected], or call 248-226-2163.

Download the flyer here.

Can't Attend? You Can Still Give

For those who may not be able to attend Karmanos Comedy Champions, but would still like to support the CRTEC programming, click here to donate.

About the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute

Karmanos Cancer Institute is a leader in transformative cancer care, research and education through courage, commitment and compassion. The Karmanos vision is a world free of cancer. As part of McLaren Health Care, Karmanos is the largest provider of cancer care and research in Michigan. For more than 75 years, the administrative and research headquarters, along with the premier specialty cancer hospital, have been located in downtown Detroit. With multiple network sites, Karmanos delivers world-renowned care and access to clinical trials throughout Michigan and northern Ohio. The National Cancer Institute recognizes Karmanos as one of the best cancer centers in the nation with a comprehensive cancer center designation. Its academic partnership with the Wayne State University School of Medicine provides the framework for cancer research and education – defining new standards of care and improving survivorship. For more information, call 1-800-KARMANOS (800-527-6266) or visit karmanos.org. Follow Karmanos on Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

SOURCE Karmanos Cancer Institute