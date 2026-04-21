Karmanos Cancer Institute Expands Targeted Radiopharmaceutical Therapies to Additional Cancer Centers

Oncology patients with metastasized disease in Macomb and Ingham Counties have another, more targeted treatment option at their local Karmanos

DETROIT, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute has expanded access of three groundbreaking cancer therapies to Karmanos Cancer Network locations in Michigan. As part of Karmanos' theranostics program, radiopharmaceutical therapies Lutathera™ (177Lu-DOTA0-Tyr3-octreotate), Pluvicto™ (177Lu vipivotide tetraxetan) and Xofigo® (radium Ra 223 dichloride) have been available at Karmanos Cancer Center in Detroit for quite some time, but now patients at Karmanos Cancer Institute at McLaren Macomb have access to Pluvicto and Xofigo, and patients at Karmanos Cancer Institute at McLaren Greater Lansing have access to Pluvicto.

A physician with his hand on a patient's shoulder. (GettyImages-2190519000)

What Are Theranostics and Radiopharmaceutical Therapies

Karmanos continues to lead in one of the most promising fields in oncology. Theranostics cancer treatment uses radioactive medicine to combine diagnostic imaging with therapy, providing patients with metastasized tumors a more precise targeted treatment option. Within theranostics are radiopharmaceutical therapies (RPTs). RPTs such as Lutathera, Pluvicto and Xofigo use radioactive drugs to target cancer cells. RPT targets cancer cells specifically, adhering to them and breaking them down over time, reducing radiation exposure to normal, healthy tissue.

"In some ways, we do a 'dress rehearsal' with a diagnostic PET SCAN prior to the actual treatment. We use an imaging version of the radioactive compound to detect the cancer cells," said Nitin Vaishampayan, M.D., physician lead for radiopharmaceuticals at Karmanos. "We can tell from the scan whether the drug binds to cancer cells. If it does, we know that providing a full dose of the treatment will hit and stick to the cancer and spare the surrounding healthy tissue. If the compound does not stick during this 'dress rehearsal,' we must pivot to other treatment options that are just as effective."

Cancers Treated by These RPTs

Lutathera treats neuroendocrine tumors that have spread throughout the body. Treatment is once every eight weeks for a total of four injections.

treats neuroendocrine tumors that have spread throughout the body. Treatment is once every eight weeks for a total of four injections. Pluvicto treats metastatic prostate cancer. Treatment is once every six weeks for a total of six injections.

treats metastatic prostate cancer. Treatment is once every six weeks for a total of six injections. Xofigo treats metastatic prostate cancer that is no longer responsive to androgen deprivation therapy. Treatment is once every four weeks for a total of six injections.

RPT is often recommended for patients whose disease has not previously responded to other forms of treatment. Treatments are delivered intravenously (through an IV), non-invasive and do not require daily visits. RPT is painless, and side effects are specific to the therapy, but most patients tolerate treatment well.

"Research has shown great promise, with many of the patients who were on the clinical trials living longer and better lives with radiopharmaceutical treatments," added Dr. Vaishampayan. "We're excited that these lines of treatment are now available to more Karmanos patients across the Network."

Radiation Oncologists Who Treat with Radiopharmaceutical Therapies

Karmanos radiation oncologists who are offering RPTs are:

Karmanos Cancer Center in Detroit

Karmanos Cancer Institute at McLaren Greater Lansing

Karmanos Cancer Institute at McLaren Macomb

A Leader in Theranostics

Since 2017, Karmanos has been a pioneer in the use of radiopharmaceuticals, offering RPT therapies and participating in landmark clinical trials, including one that led to the FDA approval of Pluvicto. Karmanos has completed nearly 850 theranostic infusions for patients.

To further advance these capabilities, Karmanos invested in SPECT/CT (Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography/Computed Tomography) imaging, a hybrid imaging technology. By combining the functional imaging of SPECT with the anatomical precision of CT, SPECT/CT allows clinicians to pinpoint exactly where radiopharmaceuticals localize in the body, monitor therapeutic response and adapt treatment in real time.

"Our goal is to move beyond simply identifying a tumor," says Anthony Shields, M.D., Ph.D., associate center director for Clinical Sciences, program leader for Molecular Imaging and gastrointestinal oncologist. "SPECT/CT lets us visualize molecular activity in real time and tailor treatment to each patient's biology. It's where personalized medicine truly becomes personal."

The impact of theranostics is already being felt across multiple cancer types at Karmanos, with a growing number of investigational agents in development. This integrated approach also enables researchers to explore new combinations, pairing imaging biomarkers with immunotherapies and systemic treatments to improve outcomes.

For more information about theragnostic and radiopharmaceutical therapies at Karmanos, visit karmanos.org/theranostics. To schedule a second opinion appointment, visit karmanos.org/secondopinion or call 1-800-KARMANOS.

About the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute

Karmanos Cancer Institute is a leader in transformative cancer care, research and education through courage, commitment and compassion. The Karmanos vision is a world free of cancer. As part of McLaren Health Care, Karmanos is the largest provider of cancer care and research in Michigan. For more than 75 years, the administrative and research headquarters, along with the premier specialty cancer hospital, have been located in downtown Detroit. With multiple network sites, Karmanos delivers world-renowned care and access to clinical trials throughout Michigan and northern Ohio. The National Cancer Institute recognizes Karmanos as one of the best cancer centers in the nation with a comprehensive cancer center designation. Its academic partnership with the Wayne State University School of Medicine provides the framework for cancer research and education – defining new standards of care and improving survivorship. For more information, call 1-800-KARMANOS (800-527-6266) or visit karmanos.org. Follow Karmanos on Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

SOURCE Karmanos Cancer Institute