CANADA DRY GINGER ALE AND DESIGNER ANWAR CARROTS DROP SUMMER COMFORT COLLECTION

Keurig Dr Pepper

01 Jun, 2023

Limited Edition Inflatable Pool and Motorized Drink Cooler Now Available On NTWRK

FRISCO, Texas, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Canada Dry Ginger Ale and Anwar Carrots, the legendary designer behind the eponymous streetwear brand Carrots, today announced the launch of summer's most refreshing collaboration: a co-branded collection featuring two summertime essentials, an 8-foot inflatable pool and motorized beverage cooler with Bluetooth capabilities. The Canada Dry x Carrots bundle launches today, and is available in limited quantities for a chance to win on social commerce marketplace, NTWRK.

Since its creation, Canada Dry Ginger Ale has been the go-to drink for those seeking something refreshing and soothing for several decades. This summer, consumers can take the brand's mantra, "sip into your comfort zone," to a new level as they sink into a stylish co-branded inflatable pool large enough to seat 3 people, all while a crisp Canada Dry Ginger Ale is delivered by a remote-controlled motorized cooler.

"Offering consumers a moment of refreshment and comfort has always been part of Canada Dry's DNA. When we had the opportunity to work with the incredibly talented Anwar Carrots, we loved the idea of creating a summer collection that would be as literally and figuratively cool as a can of Canada Dry Ginger Ale," said John Alvarado, Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing. "Anwar brought the collection to life with comfort in mind, and we are excited for fans to enjoy these exclusive items all summer long."

"I have a lot of formative memories of drinking Canada Dry Ginger Ale as a kid," said designer Anwar Carrots. "I would always count on my Aunt Theresa to have it at her house when we'd visit, and it pairs well with Nigerian food. It was an honor to work with this iconic brand which has always had a strong presence in my life." 

A limited number of the pool and cooler bundles will be available for consumers to have the opportunity to win and purchase for just $1.00. To enter the drawing for the exclusive drop, fans must download the NTWRK app and follow the link: https://thentwrk.app.link/canadadryxcarrots. The drawing opens today, June 1st, and closes June 7th, when NTWRK will host a live episode on the app featuring influencer host Kylie Mar and Anwar Carrots, during which they'll choose the winners and interact with the products live.

ABOUT CANADA DRY
Canada Dry, a brand of Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP), is a leader in great-tasting carbonated beverages. Founded in 1904 in Toronto, Ontario, by John McLaughlin, Canada Dry Ginger Ale is enjoyed by fans for its real ginger flavor. The Canada Dry portfolio also includes club soda, tonic water, sparkling water, and other flavored beverages. For more information, visit CanadaDry.com or keurigdrpepper.com. For the brand's latest news and updates, follow Canada Dry at Facebook.com/CanadaDry or Instagram.com/CanadaDryGingerAle.

