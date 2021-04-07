Canadian Crop Production & Yield Forecasts Now Available from Barchart

CHICAGO, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Wheat, Corn, and Soybean yield and production forecasts are now available for Canada , with initial 2021 estimates to be released on July 6th

are now available for , with initial 2021 estimates to be released on Semi-monthly estimates will be made available to the public through our free Canadian Crop Production Report

Forecasts are produced daily throughout the growing season, and are available to cmdtyView Pro subscribers at no additional charge

Barchart, a leading provider of data and technology services to the financial and commodity industries, announces the launch of production, yield and harvested area forecasts for Canadian field crops. This latest release extends Barchart's coverage of geospatial products internationally, and demonstrates the power of Barchart's cmdty product line, which is becoming the leading platform for global commodities pricing and data.

Forecasts for Spring Wheat, Corn, and Soybeans will be available free to the public on the first Tuesday of each month starting in July, allowing users to make crop marketing decisions ahead of traditional government reports and understand the complete supply-side picture of North American grain.

"Our crop production and yield forecasts have helped crop marketers in the U.S. make better decisions, and we are thrilled to expand our offering into Canadian markets," says Keith Petersen, Barchart's Chief Strategy Officer. "We are building the most complete data platform for global commodity markets, and this expansion helps scale our geospatial and weather services internationally to align with our global pricing and fundamental data. We look forward to expanding into additional markets including South America later this year."

Calculated daily, available to cmdtyView Pro , cmdtyView Excel and API subscribers, Barchart's crop production forecasts correctly predicted Canada's 2020 spring wheat yield months ahead of traditional reports, with a final 2020 forecast of 53.7 bu/ac available in early September.

The forecasts, which are generated by applying machine learning to satellite imagery and remote sensing technology, are calculated at the National, Province, District, and County level; and historical data is available starting from the 2018 growing season.

To sign up for free semi-monthly estimates for Canadian Crop Production estimates starting in July, please click here .

To learn more about cmdty by Barchart's Crop Production Forecasts or to receive API access, please visit our website .

About Barchart

Barchart is a leading provider of market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries. Our diversified client base trusts Barchart's innovative Solutions across data, software, and technology to power their operation from front to back office, while our Media brands enable financial and commodity professionals to make decisions through web content, news, and publications. For more information, please visit www.barchart.com/solutions .

