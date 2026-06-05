Canadian Short Animation "After Us" Wins Prestigious Environment Minister's Award at SSFF & ASIA 2026

TOKYO, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia (SSFF & ASIA) 2026, one of Asia's largest Academy Awards®-accredited international short film festivals, today announced the Canadian animated film After Us as the recipient of the "Save the Earth! Minister's Award."

"After Us" depicts coexistence with nature from the perspective of animals in a post-human world. "After Us" depicts coexistence with nature from the perspective of animals in a post-human world. After Us Director Wahid Ibn Reza

The announcement coincides with global Environment Day. Presented annually, this award honors the film across all festival selections that delivers the most compelling and urgent message regarding global environmental issues. First established in 2008 as a global warming competition, the accolade has since evolved to address a broader spectrum of ecological challenges. The festival also actively collaborates with Japan's "Deco-Katsu Oendan" national movement, a public-private partnership promoting decarbonized lifestyles to achieve a sustainable society.

https://www.shortshorts.org/2026/en/program/after-us/

A Post-Human Vision of CoexistenceDirected by Wahid Ibn Reza and produced by the National Film Board of Canada, After Us (5:05) is a poignant animation set in a world where humanity has vanished. Amid the silence of human ruin, the narrative follows an unlikely duo—a wolf and a wolverine—as they journey to build trust and discover a new way to coexist with the natural world.

High Commendation from the Ministry of the Environment Mr. Hirotaka Ishihara of the Ministry of the Environment praised the film for its deep philosophical and emotional impact: "This short film is an exceptionally thought-provoking work that portrays the essence of coexistence with nature through the perspective of animals. The film delicately yet powerfully expresses the resilience of nature to regenerate even after destruction. We highly commend the work for presenting environmental issues not as 'some distant future crisis,' but as 'issues that require action from us today,' inspiring empathy across generations and languages." A Personal Dedication for the Future.

Director Wahid Ibn Reza, a Vancouver-based filmmaker with over a decade of VFX and animation experience on Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning projects, expressed profound gratitude to the festival and the National Film Board of Canada for granting him complete creative freedom.

In a moving acceptance speech, Reza dedicated the honor to his young daughter. "I really hope that together we can make the planet a better place for her and her generation to grow up in," Reza stated.

The film is currently available for global audiences via the SSFF & ASIA online venue through Tuesday, June 30, 2026.

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SOURCE Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia