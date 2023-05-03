Canadian Visionaries Network Targets International Business Events

New initiative from Destination Canada looks to amplify local conference ambassador programs, highlighting the academics and industry leaders who are attracting key business events.

VANCOUVER, BC, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Destination Canada is proud to announce the launch of the Canadian Visionaries Network ("CVN"). A national platform, the CVN is composed of Canada's network of academic, industry, and association leaders, whose knowledge capital and industry excellence has helped to secure high-profile conference wins aligned with Canada's six priority economic sectors. The CVN currently consists of 28 founding members across these key sectors including: life sciences, agribusiness, advanced manufacturing, finance and insurance, technology, and natural resources.

The CVN was designed to support the growth and reach of local conference ambassador programs from coast-to-coast-to-coast — whose priority will continue to focus on the bidding opportunities that bring international events to Canada — and raise awareness of the country's immense intellectual capital offerings, promoting Canada on the international stage.

"Canada is home to visionary minds pushing the boundaries of global innovation," says Virginie De Visscher, Senior Director, Business Events, Destination Canada. "This expertise is especially important for attracting international conferences to the country's diverse destinations, as it gives organizations the chance to supercharge their event agendas with acclaimed keynote speakers, captivating state-of-the-art site tours, unparalleled networking opportunities and more."

The CVN operates on the understanding that Canada's thought leaders are invaluable not only for accelerating Canada's global reputation as a best-in-class innovation ecosystem and leading host of business events but strengthening local conference ambassador programs and bid activity.

Adds De Visscher, "Among Canada's many strengths as a host for international business events, it's the thought leaders and an openness to collaborating, sharing ideas and innovation, that truly puts Canada in a league of its own. The Canadian Visionaries Network exemplifies this as well as the integral role these talented and inspiring individuals have to play in our industry's resilience. The CVN also includes several TED speakers from [email protected] Canada , a first-of-its kind event and partnership with TED that was held in New York this past February."

In 2022, Canada hosted nearly 430 international business events and welcomed approximately 271,000 international business event delegates (visitors) (Source: Destination Canada Research).

More information on participating CVN members can be found here .

About Destination Canada

At Destination Canada, we believe that tourism enhances the quality of life of Canadians and enriches the lives of visitors. We believe that Canada's diversity, its greatest asset, is also what touches travelers' hearts most deeply.

Our mission is to influence supply, and build demand for the benefit of locals, communities and visitors through leading research, alignment with public and private sectors, and marketing Canada nationally and abroad. In addition, our Business Events team leverages in-depth global market analysis to target international clusters aligned with Canada's priority economic sectors.

Our work in destination development ensures that we are able to sustain a premier four-season tourism economy that is regenerative in nature — supporting our economy and the environment.

Destination Canada's Business Events team is charged with growing Canada's share of international business events by promoting the country's unique meeting, convention, and incentive event possibilities. By driving awareness of Canada's leading economic strengths and how local knowledge capital can elevate business events, Destination Canada's Business Events team helps international organizations meet with purpose in Canada.

Destination Canada is a Crown corporation wholly owned by the Government of Canada.

For further information, visit http://www.destinationcanada.com .

SOURCE Destination Canada