Canal 22 Internacional Brings the Best of Its Programming in November and December

The cultural channel of Mexico in the U.S. has prepared a line-up with a variety of premieres with special programming to celebrate the popular Mexican holiday 'Day of the Dead'

MIAMI, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- THEMA América, a Canal + company, announced today that Canal 22 Internacional, the cultural channel of Mexico in the United States will be airing a special line-up during November and December that will resonate with the entire Latino community in the United States. The channel offers quality and creative content that represents the best artistic and cultural expressions of Mexico and Latin America.

"We've prepared an exceptional line-up of premieres and we'll celebrate the Day of the Dead with special programming. This celebration is a popular holiday, which is celebrated mostly in Mexico on November 1 and 2, is like a family reunion, where dead ancestors are the guests of honor. Day of the Dead is a joyful time that helps people remember the deceased and celebrate their memory." commented Orissa Castellanos, Director of Canal 22 Internacional.

Starting in November Canal 22 Internacional will present the best of its programming with a variety of specials to celebrate the Day of Dead. The 50 Festival Internacional Cervantino (50th International "Cervantino" Festival) with the premieres of 'Marionetas de la esquina' (Puppets on the corner) 'La chorcha de las calacas' (The chat of the skulls) - A tribute to the Day of the Dead, a traditional celebration among Mexican families. La Catrina, in the midst of tombs and skeleton dancers, begins a journey through the history of Mexico to collect what is needed for the offering and the party. Tuesday, November 1st at 1:00 p.m. PT, 4:00 p.m. ET. 'Camino a Mictlán' (Road to Mictlan) - A look at the celebration of the Day of the Dead, understanding its meaning and what the altars and offerings that are usually placed on these dates represent, describing and explaining the essential elements that make them up. Tuesday, November 1st at 9:00 p.m. PT, 12:00 a.m. ET, and retransmission on Sunday, November 13 at 8:30 p.m. PT, 11:30 p.m. ET. 'La Trouppe Theater Company Viene la muerte cantando (Death comes singing). After centuries of working on the same thing, the dead wishes to fulfill the dream she has had for a long time: to become a popular singer. She achieves her dream by appearing in a theater where she is acclaimed by the public. However, while she is singing, people don't die, resulting in a crisis among humans. Wednesday, November 2 at 1:00 p.m. PT, 4:00 p.m. ET. Also in November, Canal 22 International will present "Fifa Gate" a documentary series on how the FIFA in 2010, for the first time in its history, voted simultaneously for two World Cup venues. A fact that unleashed a great global controversy and landed several of its leaders behind bars, accused of participating in the internal corruption of that international organization. November 21 at 8:30 p.m. PT / 11:30 p.m. ET.

For the month of December Canal 22 Internacional has prepared a special programming line-up that includes several premieres, starting with 'Yo Como Vos' (I'm like you) an audiovisual project that seeks to portray the struggles, successes, challenges and desires of people with disabilities in the diverse but often inaccessible Costa Rican society. Sunday, December 4 at 8:30 p.m. PT / 11:30 p.m. ET. Other programming includes several premieres such as: 'Camino Inesperado' (Unexpected road) a program to raise awareness, education and information about the daily life of people with a disability in the family, community and professional circles. Sunday, December 11 at 8:30 p.m. PT / 11:30 p.m. ET. 'Little L.A. Comunidad Emergente' (Little L.A. Emerge as a Community), The arrival of Donald Trump to the US Presidency intensified the deportations of undocumented migrants, especially the so-called "dreamers": young people who were born in Mexico, but who were taken to the United States from a very young age. Today, they return to a country they hardly know and have organized themselves into what they have called "Little Los Angeles", a fraternity that has found its place in a neighborhood in Mexico City. Sunday, November 18 at 8:30 p.m. PT / 11:30 p.m. ET. 'Madama Butterfly' Puccini's masterpiece tells the story of Cio-Cio San, a geisha who abandons everything for the love of Pinkerton, an American naval officer. Against the wishes of her family, she marries him, but he returns to his country soon after. After long years of vain waiting by "Madame Butterfly", Pinkerton returns to Nagasaki married to another. Sunday, November 25 at 3:00 p.m. PT / 6:00 p.m. ET. And 'Migrantes' the series portrays the life of Latin Americans living in Aguascalientes, showcasing their success stories in their new environment, as well as their relationship with the families and friends they left behind in pursuit of a dream. Winning content at the Latin American Television (LAT) Awards. Mondays at 5:30 p.m. PT / 8:30 p.m. ET.

For more information on Canal 22 Internacional programming, visit www.canal22internacional.org.mx., Facebook: Canal22Internacional.

Thema América is in charge of distributing and representing Channel 22 Internacional in Spanish in the United States.

